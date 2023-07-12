Investigations underway to arrest planners of Wednesday demos, says Kindiki

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has condemned protests that took place on Wednesday, resulting in numerous injuries and damage to public property.

In a statement on Wednesday, the CS said investigations are underway to arrest those responsible.

“All those who took part directly or indirectly in today’s well orchestrated violation of public safety and security of our nation shall be punished,” said Kindiki.

“The Government has tonight mobilised all the law enforcement agencies of the State and the country’s criminal justice system to conclude investigations urgently and proceed to arrest and prosecute those involved in the planning of the crimes committed today,” he added

Kindiki’s statement comes a few hours after Azimio leader Raila Odinga canceled the planned anti government rally which was scheduled to take place in Kamukunji grounds, Nairobi.

According to Odinga, the move was aimed at protecting lives.

“In order to protect our people and avert more injury and loss of lives, we have taken the strategic decision not to proceed with the rally at Kamkunji this afternoon. In any case, the people have made the point,” he said.

However, Kindiki has accused the Azimio Coalition of leading demonstrations characterised by violence and destruction of property.

“They lied to the Police that they would be holding a peaceful political rally at the Kamukunji grounds, only for them to unleash terror on innocent Kenyans, as a result of which lives have been lost, scores of law enforcement officers and civilians have been grievously injured and unimaginable loss to the Country’s economy have been occasioned,” Kindiki said.