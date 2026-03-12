CS Murkomen set to host Elgeyo-Marakwet Elimu Conference

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen is this Friday set to host the inaugural Elgeyo-Marakwet Elimu Conference, an event aimed at boosting educational standards in the region while consolidating peace.

The one-day conference, to be graced by Education CS Julius Migos Ogamba, will be held at the Lorna Kiplagat Academy in Iten.

The conference will seek to address the challenge of poor academic performance in the county while sensitising education stakeholders on the implementation of the Competency Based Education curriculum, among other objectives.

The forum will bring together 2500 education stakeholders including school principals, student representatives, academics, education administrators, teacher union leaders and leading professionals from the county.

The conference, organised under the auspices of the OKM Foundation, is the first one of its kind in the county.

“The lower parts of Elgeyo-Marakwet County is recovering from decades of banditry and therefore the quality of education has gone down over the years,” says CS Murkomen, who is also the Foundation’s patron.

He added that other parts of the county suffer from high teacher-student ratio, poor infrastructure, especially lack of laboratories, and low transition to senior schools and TVETs.

“Bringing this county on par with the rest of the country is therefore urgent. No one stakeholder has the silver bullet to solve this problem. And that is why we as a foundation are bringing together all stakeholders to explore the best ways to raise the standards of education in the shortest time possible,” the CS said.

The OKM Foundation, which was founded in 2023, sponsors 200 students in schools and colleges annually, runs mentorship programs and nurtures talents through sport tournaments in the North Rift Region.

Leading educationists and officials from the Ministry of Education and the Teachers Service Commission have been invited to make presentations in the conference on various topics.

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) will also sensitize the attendees on alcohol and substance abuse.

The CS said the conference was a demonstration of the Government’s commitment to harnessing education as a tool for peace, development and empowerment of citizens.

Themed ‘Collaborative Education for Sustainable Student Success’, the conference stresses the power of partnerships in improving learning outcomes and ensuring that students succeed not just in school, but throughout their lives.

“The emphasis on collaboration shows that education is a shared responsibility, that schools cannot operate in isolation. Teachers need support from parents, policy direction from Government, resources from institutions and insights from industry to ensure what students learn is relevant to real-world needs,” said the CS.

On the other hand, sustainable student success refers to equipping learners with long-term skills, knowledge and values that help them thrive in higher education, the workplace and society.

The Government is keen on sustaining the newfound peace and security, not only in Elgeyo Marakwet County, but also across the wider Kerio Valley region, by ensuring that stability translates into long-term opportunities for communities and a brighter future for the youth.