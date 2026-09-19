Isiolo attack: Hunt for bandits intensifies amid heightened security

Eastern Regional Commissioner Jacob Muganda has outlined government measures to restore security and normalcy in Gotu and neighbouring areas of Isiolo County following a bandit attack that left five people dead.

The victims included two police officers from the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU), one National Police Reservist (NPR) and two civilians.

Speaking in Isiolo after leading the top regional security team on a visit to the affected area, Muganda said the government had deployed additional security officers, intensified patrols and provided an armoured vehicle to enhance the safety of officers responding to security incidents.

He said more National Police Reservists from Gotu would also be recruited and adequately armed to strengthen security in the area.

Muganda assured residents of Gotu and neighbouring areas that they could continue with their normal activities without fear, saying the government was in control of the security situation.

The Regional Commissioner said detectives had obtained crucial leads from mobile phones and other gadgets allegedly left behind at the scene of the attack.

He warned individuals involved in planning, executing or financing bandit attacks in the region that they would be identified and brought to justice.

Muganda further assured residents that the ongoing police operation was not targeting civilians, but criminals hiding in the area. He urged innocent residents to continue with their daily activities without fear.

He also directed that firearms stolen from the deceased police officers be recovered, while all other illegal firearms in the area should be surrendered to authorities.

Meanwhile, Muganda inspected ongoing construction works along the 750-kilometre Horn of Africa Gateway Development Project from Isiolo to Mandera.

He expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of work by the contractors.

Muganda said Lot Two of the project, covering the Garbatula-Kulamawe section, was 56 pc complete, while Lot One, covering the Isiolo-Kulamawe section, had reached 63 pc completion.

He, however, warned residents against putting up structures along the road reserve in anticipation of compensation.

The Regional Commissioner said genuine landowners eligible for compensation had already been identified and their concerns addressed by the National Land Commission.

He urged those putting up structures along the road corridor to vacate, warning that they would not qualify for compensation.