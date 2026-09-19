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Peace opens pastoralist region to investment, Wetang’ula says.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has said improved peace among pastoralist communities is opening up northern Kenya to education, trade and investment.

Wetang’ula said the cooperation between the Government, the Catholic Church, elders and local communities had helped reduce conflicts among the Pokot, Turkana and neighbouring communities.

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He said the peace gains were important as the region seeks to attract major infrastructure and investment projects.

“Peace is the foundation of development. When communities live together peacefully, they can trade, educate their children, invest and participate fully in the development of their region,” Wetang’ula said.

The Speaker spoke at St Anthony’s Catholic Church in Chepkondol, Sigor Constituency, West Pokot County, where he praised the Catholic Church for its role in promoting peace and reconciliation.

He particularly credited Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Kitale, His Lordship Anthony Crowley, for supporting initiatives that brought communities together through dialogue and preaching.

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“It is through the efforts of the Catholic Church, under the leadership of Bishop Emeritus Anthony Crowley, that initiatives were developed to reach out to communities through preaching and dialogue,” he said.

Wetang’ula said the Church’s presence at the grassroots had complemented government efforts to improve security and promote development in areas that have in the past experienced inter-community conflicts.

He called for the peacebuilding approach to be expanded to other counties in the pastoralist belt, including West Pokot, Turkana, Samburu and Baringo.

The Speaker said stability would also allow communities to benefit from the region’s mineral wealth.

He pointed to the Cemtech clinker plant in West Pokot as an example of investments that could create jobs and stimulate economic activity if local communities were properly included.

He said peace, infrastructure and responsible management of natural resources should be pursued together to unlock the region’s economic potential.

“Development projects can only deliver lasting benefits when there is peace and stability,” he said.

Wetang’ula also cited the planned Sh18 billion Maili Tisa-Mois Bridge-Kitale-Makutano-Kapenguria-Turkana road as a major project that would improve connectivity in the region.

“The road will ease the movement of people and goods and open up economic opportunities across this region,” he said.

He urged religious leaders, government agencies, elders and residents to continue working together to protect the peace achieved over the years.

Wetang’ula also asked eligible Kenyans who have not registered as voters to acquire identification documents and register, saying this would enable them to exercise their constitutional right to vote.

He later turned to politics, criticising opposition leaders whom he accused of failing to offer Kenyans a clear alternative agenda.

The Speaker urged residents to support President William Ruto’s administration, saying continued cooperation with the Government would help facilitate the implementation of development projects.

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