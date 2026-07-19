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Xi voices firm support for UN in meeting with Guterres

Xinhua
By Xinhua
3 Min Read
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who is here to attend the 2026 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance, in Shanghai, east China, (Xinhua/Wang Ye)
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who is here to attend the 2026 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance, in Shanghai, east China, (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

President Xi Jinping on Friday reiterated China’s firm support for the United Nations when meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who is in Shanghai for the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance.

Xi spoke highly of Guterres’ work since he was appointed UN secretary-general 10 years ago, which included leading the UN in firmly upholding multilateralism, addressing global challenges such as climate change, advancing global governance in emerging fields including artificial intelligence (AI), and launching the UN reform process.

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Noting that this year marks the 55th anniversary of the restoration of the lawful seat of the People’s Republic of China at the UN, Xi said China has since been committed to building world peace, contributing to global development, defending international order, and firmly supporting the UN.

Xi added that he proposed the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity and the four global initiatives with one important consideration in mind — to uphold the status and authority of the UN.

Currently, the international landscape is marked by more pronounced changes and turbulence, making it all the more necessary to practice true multilateralism and reinvigorate the status and role of the UN, Xi said.

Xi stressed the importance of upholding fairness and justice, saying that the sovereignty, territorial integrity and legitimate rights and interests of every country must be respected.

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“The world must never be allowed to return to the law of the jungle,” he said.

Xi also called for safeguarding the international system and international rules established after the end of World War II, while promoting reform and improvement of the UN to enable it to better adapt to changing times.

Major countries should shoulder greater responsibilities, Xi said, adding that China has consistently taken concrete actions to explore the right way for major countries to get along with one another, injecting greater stability and certainty into the world.

Guterres commended China for its steadfast support for multilateralism, the cause of the UN, and international cooperation, saying that China has set an example for the world.

Guterres said the UN will continue to strengthen cooperation with China, oppose unilateralism, protectionism, and hegemonic bullying, safeguard the UN Charter and international law, as well as advance the process toward a multipolar world.

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This photo taken on July 16, 2026 shows the exterior view of the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, east China. Shanghai is ushering in its major AI moment of the year with the forthcoming 2026 World AI Conference (WAIC) and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance, scheduled from Friday to Monday. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)
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