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MP Nyoro slams Govt for inaction amid rising insecurity in Isiolo

Bruno Mutunga
By Bruno Mutunga
3 Min Read
People’s Party of Kenya Party Leader and Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro

Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro has accused the Government of failing to provide adequate security to residents of Isiolo, following the deadly bandit attack in Gotu that left five people dead, among them two police officers.

Speaking during a public tour in Isiolo town, the People’s Party of Kenya party leader condemned the killings and called on national security agencies to urgently strengthen security operations in the area, saying the continued loss of lives and livestock is evidence that the government has failed in its constitutional responsibility to protect Kenyans.

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“The government has failed to provide security to its people,” Nyoro said, urging the national government to take immediate action.

MP Nyoro further accused individuals within government of allegedly being involved in livestock theft, claiming that this was contributing to the escalation of banditry in the region. He said the opposition would not remain silent as residents continued to lose their lives and livelihoods, declaring, “We will not watch as the people of Isiolo are finished by terrorists.”

Leaders accompanying Nyoro also raised concern over the persistent insecurity, saying residents have continued to suffer despite repeated calls for government intervention.

Chari Ward MCA Mejja Golicha said livestock remains the main source of livelihood for many families in the region, but residents have been left vulnerable to attacks and theft.

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Turning to the government’s proposed sale of its stake in Safaricom, Nyoro called on Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi to accept the High Court decision that nullified the transaction.

He said the funds should be returned to government and criticised plans to appeal the ruling, maintaining that the judiciary’s decision should be respected.

On matters retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, Nyoro called on President William Ruto to stop what he described as continued attacks against retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, saying the President should focus on addressing the hardships facing Kenyans.

Nyoro said the Head of State should understand that he is not competing with Uhuru Kenyatta, but with the challenges and economic difficulties he has brought upon the country, adding that if the President expects to be accorded respect after leaving office, he should extend the same respect to Uhuru Kenyatta while in office.

Nyoro called for opposition unity ahead of the 2027 General Election. He said opposition leaders were working towards taking over the leadership of the country and promised what he described as a development agenda for Kenya.

He donated Ksh 200,000 to the five families who lost their relatives in the Gotu attack, as calls continued for stronger security measures in Isiolo.

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