Kenya, Italy sign deal to build 15 new hospitals

The governments of Kenya and Italy, in partnership with GKSD Group have signed a deal to deliver 15 new hospitals nationwide.

Speaking during the signing in event, President William Ruto said the partnership will see the construction of 13 Level 5 county referral hospitals and 2 Level 6 national teaching and referral hospitals in 15 counties.

“Under this partnership, we will build 13 Level 5 county referral hospitals and 2 Level 6 national teaching and referral hospitals in 15 counties,” Ruto said.

Kenya currently has 12 hospital beds per 10,000 people against the World Health Organisation benchmark of 25.

The President said the new facilities will significantly expand Kenya’s hospital capacity, bring specialised medical services closer to communities, and accelerate the journey towards Universal Health Coverage.

He said the projects which are being implemented under Italy’s Mattei Plan for Africa, will radically transform the lives of Kenyans.

“These projects, being implemented under Italy’s Mattei Plan for Africa, will radically transform the lives of our people,” the President said.