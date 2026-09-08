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First Lady Rachel Ruto flags off relief supplies to 39 Kisumu schools

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read

First Lady Rachel Ruto on Tuesday flagged off relief supplies for distribution to 39 day secondary schools across Kisumu County during an event at Lwala Kadawa Comprehensive School.

About 12,000 learners from five drought-affected sub-counties are set to benefit from the State Department for Children Services initiative, which aims to support vulnerable children and families affected by the ongoing drought and ensure learners remain in school.

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The event brought together the Principal Secretary for Medical Services, representatives of the Kisumu County Government, National Government officers and development partners, underscoring the importance of a coordinated, multi-sectoral approach to supporting children and vulnerable families.

Principal Secretary for Children Services Carren Ageng’o thanked the First Lady for the support, noting that such initiatives nurture hope, inspire confidence, and encourage children to envision and pursue a brighter future.

She reiterated the Government’s commitment to protecting the rights of children in the country.

“The State Department for Children Services remains committed to strengthening partnerships and advancing interventions that safeguard the rights, dignity and wellbeing of every child, particularly those in vulnerable circumstances,” she said.

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Earlier in the day, the First Lady attended a women’s empowerment meeting at Kisian Chief’s Camp. At Lwala Kadawa Comprehensive School, Mrs Ruto distributed shoes and dignity kits to learners and encouraged them to pursue their dreams with courage, determination and confidence.

The First Lady (R) with PS Carren Ageng’o (L). Looking on is Medical Services PS Dr Oluga Ouma (R)

A technical team led by Secretary for Children Services Shem Nyakutu provided mentorship and other essential services while coordinating the equitable distribution of relief supplies, including beans, maize, rice, cooking oil and other essential items to beneficiary schools.

The four-day intervention seeks to improve learning outcomes by promoting learners’ dignity, health and wellbeing while addressing barriers that may affect school attendance.

The students will enjoy free meals following donations of essential food supplies, including maize, rice, beans and cooking oil, alongside dignity kits for girls

The Child Welfare Society of Kenya and the Directorate of Children Services are overseeing the distribution of the supplies.

Students being taken through a mentorship programme by CWSK

 

Photos by Jackson Mnyamwezi

 

 

 

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