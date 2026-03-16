Oscars 2026: Winners list in full

‘One Battle After Another’ led the way with six wins, while Hamnet’s Jessie Buckley and Sinners’ Michael B Jordan scooped the top acting honours.

See the full list of winners and nominees below.

Best picture

WINNER: One Battle After Another

Best actress

WINNER: Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Best actor

WINNER: Michael B Jordan – Sinners

Best supporting actress

WINNER: Amy Madigan – Weapons

Best supporting actor

WINNER: Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Best director

WINNER: Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Best animated feature

WINNER: KPop Demon Hunters

Best international feature

WINNER: Sentimental Value

Best documentary feature

WINNER: Mr Nobody Against Putin

Best original screenplay

WINNER: Sinners – Ryan Coogler

Best adapted screenplay

WINNER: One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson

Best original song

WINNER: Golden – KPop Demon Hunters (by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu

Best original score

WINNER: Sinners – Ludwig Goransson

Best cinematography

WINNER: Sinners – Autumn Durald Arkapaw

Best original song

WINNER: Golden – KPop Demon Hunters (by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu

Best casting

WINNER: One Battle After Another – Cassandra Kulukundis

Best make-up and hairstyling

WINNER: Frankenstein – Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey

Best costume design

WINNER: Frankenstein – Kate Hawley

Best animated short

WINNER: The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Best live action short

WINNER (TIED): The Singers

WINNER (TIED): Two People Exchanging Saliva

Best documentary short

WINNER: All the Empty Rooms