Oscars 2026: Winners list in full

‘One Battle After Another’ led the way with six wins, while Hamnet’s Jessie Buckley and Sinners’ Michael B Jordan scooped the top acting honours.
See the full list of winners and nominees below.
Best picture
WINNER: One Battle After Another
Best actress
WINNER: Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
Best actor
WINNER: Michael B Jordan – Sinners
Best supporting actress
WINNER: Amy Madigan – Weapons
Best supporting actor
WINNER: Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
Best director
WINNER: Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
Best animated feature
WINNER: KPop Demon Hunters
Best international feature
WINNER: Sentimental Value
Best documentary feature
WINNER: Mr Nobody Against Putin
Best original screenplay
WINNER: Sinners – Ryan Coogler
Best adapted screenplay
WINNER: One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson
Best original song
WINNER: Golden – KPop Demon Hunters (by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu
Best original score
WINNER: Sinners – Ludwig Goransson
Best cinematography
WINNER: Sinners – Autumn Durald Arkapaw
Best original song
WINNER: Golden – KPop Demon Hunters (by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu
Best casting
WINNER: One Battle After Another – Cassandra Kulukundis
Best make-up and hairstyling
WINNER: Frankenstein – Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey
Best costume design
WINNER: Frankenstein – Kate Hawley
Best animated short
WINNER: The Girl Who Cried Pearls
Best live action short
WINNER (TIED): The Singers
WINNER (TIED): Two People Exchanging Saliva
Best documentary short
WINNER: All the Empty Rooms