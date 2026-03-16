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Oscars 2026: Winners list in full

BBC
By BBC
2 Min Read
Leonardo Dicaprio in 'One Battle After Another'

‘One Battle After Another’ led the way with six wins, while Hamnet’s Jessie Buckley and Sinners’ Michael B Jordan scooped the top acting honours.

See the full list of winners and nominees below.

Best picture
WINNER: One Battle After Another

Best actress
WINNER: Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Best actor
WINNER: Michael B Jordan – Sinners

Best supporting actress
WINNER: Amy Madigan – Weapons

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Best supporting actor
WINNER: Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Best director
WINNER: Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Best animated feature
WINNER: KPop Demon Hunters

Best international feature
WINNER: Sentimental Value

Best documentary feature
WINNER: Mr Nobody Against Putin

Best original screenplay
WINNER: Sinners – Ryan Coogler

Best adapted screenplay
WINNER: One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson

Best original song
WINNER: Golden – KPop Demon Hunters (by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu

Best original score
WINNER: Sinners – Ludwig Goransson

Best cinematography
WINNER: Sinners – Autumn Durald Arkapaw

Best original song
WINNER: Golden – KPop Demon Hunters (by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu

Best casting
WINNER: One Battle After Another – Cassandra Kulukundis

Best make-up and hairstyling
WINNER: Frankenstein – Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey

Best costume design
WINNER: Frankenstein – Kate Hawley

Best animated short
WINNER: The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Best live action short
WINNER (TIED): The Singers
WINNER (TIED): Two People Exchanging Saliva

Best documentary short
WINNER: All the Empty Rooms

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