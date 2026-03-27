Katwa Kigen among five shortlisted for Supreme Court judge post

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has shortlisted five candidates for the position of Judge of the Supreme Court of Kenya.

In a notice issued on Friday, the JSC announced that it shortlisted the candidates after advertising the post on January 28, 2026 and received six applications by the deadline on February 17, 2026.

“The JSC having reviewed the applications for completeness and conformity with the requirements as set out in the advertisement, shortlisted five (5) candidates for the post of Judge of the Supreme Court of Kenya.”

Among those shortlisted is Court of Appeal Judge Katwa Kigen who was sworn into office on January 28.

The other four candidates are Joseph Sergon, Warsame Abdulahi Mohammed, Francis Kipruto Tuiyott, and Anne Waceke Makori.

Interviews are set for April 28 and 29 at the JSC offices in Nairobi.

The JSC has also called on the public to submit any concerns on the candidates ahead of the interviews to promote transparency in the recruitment process.

“Members of the public are invited to avail in writing any information of interest in respect to any of the shortlisted candidates using the contacts below: 020 2739180 or recruitment@jsc.go.ke,” the JSC added.