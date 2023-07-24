Kilifi seeks to improve education standards as over 16,000 fail to join universities

Kilifi seeks to improve education standards as over 16,000 fail to join...

Poor academic results in Kilifi County have raised concerns among education stakeholders due to low grades posted in national examinations.

Out of 17, 365 candidates who sat for the KCSE examination in 2022, only one student managed to grade A, with just 1,169 candidates scoring above C+.

In response to these challenges, Kilifi education stakeholders are working together to find solutions.

The Ministry of education through the director of Education in Kilifi County and the quality assurance standard department conducted a report which highlighted disparities in the education sector covering 10 secondary schools.

Issues such as teacher shortage, inadequate infrastructure, and poor teaching habits were identified as contributing factors to the poor academic results.

Speaking while sharing the report with secondary school head teachers in Kilifi County Director of Education Veronica Kanungo emphasized the importance of engaging stakeholders to address these issues, particularly in secondary and Junior Secondary schools.

Kanungo said the engagement is aimed at devising strategies to improve academic performance, as only a few candidates are currently obtaining results that would enable them to advance to university.

Emmanuel Kitsao, the Kilifi County Chairman of the Kenya secondary school heads Association (KESSHA) acknowledged the need for a different approach to improve results.

Clara Chonga, the Kilifi County Executive Member in charge of Education & ICT, expressed disappointment in the poor academic results and stressed for the need to address issues affecting learners to bring about positive change.

Kilifi North MP Owen Baya lauded the initiative to address the ailing education sector in Kilifi Counrty noting that the lack of access to secondary schools has been a major hurdle and called on elected leaders to build more schools to improve accessibility for learners.