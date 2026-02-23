Entertainment

Jimmy Gait receiving treatment following Sunday attack

Kenyan gospel musician and entrepreneur Jimmy Gait is recovering in the hospital following an attack by unknown assailants in the Runda area on Sunday morning.

The incident was made public by fellow gospel entertainer DJ Mo, born Samuwel Muraya, who shared a video showing a visibly shaken Jimmy Gait recounting his ordeal.

In the clip, the singer’s clothing appears to be stained with blood as he narrates how he was confronted by individuals he described as “thugs” who attempted to steal from him.

In his caption accompanying the video, DJ Mo urged his followers to “Pray for Jimmy Gait” following what he termed a “brutal attack.” He further cautioned the public that the musician’s phone had been taken during the incident, warning fans to be vigilant against any “exploitation” or impersonators.

According to DJ Mo, Jimmy Gait is currently receiving treatment at St Teresa’s Hospital in Thindigua. The extent of his injuries has not been publicly disclosed.

Jimmy Gait is well-known for his Gospel hits such as “Muhadhara” and “Appointment” which made him a household name in 2009. In recent years, Gait has been focusing more on his entrepreneurial ventures and has maintained a relatively low public profile.

News of the attack has since drawn concern from fans and fellow artists such as Mr Seed, Size 8, Emmy Kosgei and more, wishing him a quick recovery.

