CultureLifestyle

ASEAN Food Festival puts southeast Asian culture on the Map in Nairobi

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

The Village Market food court in Nairobi came alive on Saturday, 25th April 2026, as the ASEAN Committee in Nairobi hosted the third edition of its annual ASEAN Food Festival.

Organised under the chairmanship of Indonesia, the event brought together representatives from Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines to showcase the rich culinary and cultural heritage of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to a Kenyan audience.

The event was also graced by the Ambassadors of Kazakhstan and Iran in Nairobi.

An estimated 1,000 attendees turned out for the one-day festival, sampling dishes, interacting with embassy officials and exploring cultural exhibits that offered a window into the diverse traditions of the Southeast Asian region.

The event has grown steadily since its inaugural edition, cementing its place as one of Nairobi’s most anticipated diplomatic-cultural gatherings.

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“These activities serve not only as a public diplomacy tool but also as a means to promote national identity and further popularize cultural diversity”, noted a statement from the Embassy of Indonesia in Nairobi.

Beyond the festivities, officials say the festival has had a measurable impact on Kenya’s awareness of opportunities within the ASEAN bloc.

Embassy sources report a remarkable 700% increase in applications for higher education programmes in Indonesia over the past three years, a trend they attribute in part to the visibility generated through the festival and related public diplomacy initiatives.

Kenya and the ASEAN member states share longstanding ties across trade, investment and educational exchange.

The festival, organisers say, is an extension of those ties, serving as a platform to translate formal diplomatic relations into lived cultural experiences for ordinary Nairobians.

With each successive edition drawing larger crowds and generating greater interest in ASEAN nations as destinations for study, work and travel, the festival appears set to become an enduring fixture of Nairobi’s cultural calendar and a model for soft-power engagement between the Global South and Southeast Asia.

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