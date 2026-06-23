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JKIA Upgrade: China Road and Bridge Corporation awarded Ksh154.2B contract

More than 40 companies participated in the pre-bid conference held in April 2026.

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
2 Min Read

The Government has signed a Ksh154.2B contract with China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) for the upgrade of Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The contract was signed on behalf of the Government by Principal Secretary for Aviation and Aerospace Development Teresia Mbaika, while CRBC was represented by its General Manager, Yu Xiaodong.

Transport Minister Davis Chirchir, who announced in a statement posted on his X, said the procurement process has been ongoing over the past three months following the completion of the JKIA Master Plan in February 2026.

More than 40 companies participated in the pre-bid conference held in April 2026, which clarified the project expectations and scope of work.

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He said the process was conducted in full compliance with applicable procurement laws and regulatory requirements, with all submissions evaluated on technical and financial merit.

The JKIA Modernisation Project is expected to expand the airport’s capacity, improve safety, enhance passenger and cargo handling services, and strengthen Kenya’s position as a leading regional aviation hub.

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The project scope includes the construction of a new passenger terminal and related support facilities, the modernisation and upgrading of existing airport infrastructure, improvements to airside and landside operations, and measures aimed at boosting operational efficiency and service delivery.

The CS said the tendering process was conducted in accordance with procurement laws and regulations, with bids evaluated based on both technical and financial merit before CRBC emerged as the successful contractor.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, accountability and adherence to procurement standards, saying the project will deliver world-class aviation infrastructure, position JKIA as Africa’s premier gateway, and support Kenya’s economic growth and competitiveness.

 

 

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