Murang’a purple tea debuts in Paris premium market

Kenya’s Purple Tea has been launched in Paris at Hôtel de Crillon, giving French consumers and industry experts access to the rare, antioxidant-rich tea grown in the volcanic highlands of Murang’a.

The launch comes as Kenya intensifies efforts to market its tea as a recognised, branded product rather than a raw bulk commodity. Geographical Indication (GI) status is expected to help safeguard Purple Tea’s unique origin and quality while enhancing its competitiveness in international markets.

Speaking in Paris, James Mwangi, Equity Group Managing Director and CEO, said the initiative gives Kenyan tea its own identity, moving it from commodity to premium status, with real potential to raise farmer incomes and improve access to education and household investment.

Kenya’s Ambassador to France, Betty Chebet Cherwon, called it a step toward fairer trade, using branding and market access to strengthen economic ties between Kenya and France.

The launch builds on a market-access deal signed at the Africa Forward Summit between Gatanga Industries, Palais des Thés and Equity Group, and follows an earlier tea showcase at the G7 Summit in Évian, where Élysée Palace chefs made dark chocolate using Kenyan Grand Cru tea.