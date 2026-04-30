US reaffirms recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over Sahara

The United States has reaffirmed its recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over the Sahara.

“The United States recognises Morocco’s sovereignty over the Sahara,” said the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State, Christopher Landau, during a press conference following his meeting in Rabat with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita.

Landau added that “we are trying in the framework of the most recent Security Council resolution [Ed. Resolution 2797] to bring a peaceful resolution to the conflict that has gone on for an unacceptable time,” adding that “this situation cannot wait another 50 years or 150 years or 200 years to be resolved.”

During his talks with Bourita, Landau also reiterated the continuous support of the U.S. for “Morocco’s serious, credible and realistic autonomy proposal,” which he described as “the only basis for a just and lasting solution to the territorial dispute over the Sahara.”

The U.S. Deputy Secretary of State also emphasised the United States’ support for American companies seeking to invest and do business in the Sahara.