Maximise productivity while cushioning vulnerable from heavy OND rains, KMSA urges

The Kenya Meteorological Service Authority is calling for maximisation of productivity during the expected heavy rainfall driven by the El Nino phenomenon during the short rains season of October, November to December.

The Weatherman says the climate variabilities caused by both the El Nino phenomenon in the Pacific Ocean coupled by the evolving Indian Ocean Dipole could see the country receive heavy rainfall during the season.

“The short rains season of October, November to December, is an important rainfall season in the counties of; Garissa, Wajir, Mandera, Marsabit, Isiolo, Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Makueni, Kitui Taita Taveta, Machakos counties and parts of Kajiado and Tana River “where it contributes to over 40% of the total annual rainfall,” said Deputy Director of Kenya Meteorological Service Authority (KMSA) Charles Mugah.

The Weatherman in the forecast released at the 13th National Climate Outlook Forum (NCOF13), indicates that the rains are set begin in the counties of Nandi, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Siaya, Busia, Baringo, Nakuru, TransNzoia, Uasin-Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, West-Pokot, Kisii, Nyamira, Kericho, Bomet, Kisumu, Homabay, Migori and Narok in September to January 2027.

The statement read by the Deputy Director indicates that, the counties of Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, Tharaka-Nithi and Nairobi will begin to receive their short rains beginning in the 2nd to 3rd week of October to January next year, with Machakos, Kitui, Makueni, Kajiado, Taita-Taveta and inland parts of Tana-River County beginning the season in the 3rd to 4th week of October and last until January 2027.

The coastal strip of Mombasa, Kwale, Lamu, Kilifi and the Tana Delta will begin to receive rains in the 2nd to 3rd week of October and last until 1st to 2nd week of December while the counties of Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa and Isiolo will receive the rains in the 2nd to 3rd week of October and last until the 1st to 2nd week of December.

The season is also expected to see higher than normal temperatures across the country. The October-November-December season in Kenya is generally warm with mean temperatures ranging from about 17°C in Kericho and Uasin Gishu Counties to over 30°C in parts of Turkana County.

“Mean temperatures are predicted to be warmer than average during the season with higher probabilities over Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi, Lamu and parts of Tana River, Taita/Taveta and Garissa Counties,” said Mugah during the NCOF13.