Local Business

ABAK urges tighter border controls to protect consumers from counterfeit alcohol

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

The Alcoholic Beverages Association of Kenya (ABAK) has called for stronger enforcement measures against counterfeit alcohol amid growing consumer concerns over product authenticity and quality.

ABAK Chairperson Kui Kinyanjui said counterfeit alcohol circulating in the market poses risks to consumers and undermines legitimate businesses, urging coordinated efforts to disrupt illegal trade networks.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

“Kenyan consumers deserve the assurance that the products they purchase are genuine, safe and sourced through legitimate channels,” Kinyanjui said.

She urged the government to strengthen market surveillance, border controls and product traceability to prevent counterfeit and non-compliant alcoholic beverages from reaching consumers.

“The need for more enhanced collaboration among regulators, enforcement agencies, industry stakeholders and retail trade has never been more important to strengthen market surveillance, improve traceability mechanisms, and protect consumers from illegal and non-compliant products,” Kinyanjui stated.

She also also advised consumers to purchase alcohol only from authorised distributors, licensed retailers and reputable outlets.

Kenya, EU more trade opportunities
NSE market activity shows improvement in Q2 of the year
PS Mang’eni urges Parliament to prioritise Start-Up Bill
European credit line to support lending to youth, women MSMEs

Kinyanjui called upon the government to invest in intelligence-led enforcement and stronger border controls to safeguard product integrity and consumer confidence.

The association’s concerns come amid recent online discussions and consumer complaints about the authenticity and quality of alcoholic beverages, including reports of unpleasant experiences after consumption.

Siginon Group gets new certification for its tea warehouse
Henry Tanui takes over as Hustler Fund new chief executive
Kenya eyes Ksh 32.3B from India to boost manufacturing capacity
KEFRI launches Ksh 30M project to manage prosopis juliflora in Turkana
Ruto: We’re cushioning Kenyans from high fuel prices
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Fellowship programme for actors from BRICS+ countries starts in Russia
Next Article Maximise productivity while cushioning vulnerable from heavy OND rains, KMSA urges
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Maximise productivity while cushioning vulnerable from heavy OND rains, KMSA urges
County News
Fellowship programme for actors from BRICS+ countries starts in Russia
International News
Journalists urged to harness AI to combat election misinformation
County News NEWS
Kenya pushes refill, reuse systems to tackle plastic waste
County News Environment

You May also Like

BusinessLocal Business

State plots Ksh 810B power line overhaul after major outage

BusinessLocal Business

President Ruto names National Infrastructure Fund council members

BusinessLocal Business

Govt. hikes cotton farmgate prices to Ksh 65 per kilo

BusinessLocal Business

Kenya Breweries wins prestigious Sustainability Award for water recovery project

Show More