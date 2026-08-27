ABAK urges tighter border controls to protect consumers from counterfeit alcohol

The Alcoholic Beverages Association of Kenya (ABAK) has called for stronger enforcement measures against counterfeit alcohol amid growing consumer concerns over product authenticity and quality.

ABAK Chairperson Kui Kinyanjui said counterfeit alcohol circulating in the market poses risks to consumers and undermines legitimate businesses, urging coordinated efforts to disrupt illegal trade networks.

“Kenyan consumers deserve the assurance that the products they purchase are genuine, safe and sourced through legitimate channels,” Kinyanjui said.

She urged the government to strengthen market surveillance, border controls and product traceability to prevent counterfeit and non-compliant alcoholic beverages from reaching consumers.

“The need for more enhanced collaboration among regulators, enforcement agencies, industry stakeholders and retail trade has never been more important to strengthen market surveillance, improve traceability mechanisms, and protect consumers from illegal and non-compliant products,” Kinyanjui stated.

She also also advised consumers to purchase alcohol only from authorised distributors, licensed retailers and reputable outlets.

Kinyanjui called upon the government to invest in intelligence-led enforcement and stronger border controls to safeguard product integrity and consumer confidence.

The association’s concerns come amid recent online discussions and consumer complaints about the authenticity and quality of alcoholic beverages, including reports of unpleasant experiences after consumption.