County News

Jubilee leaders accuse Kioni, MP Wambugu over party infighting

KNA
By KNA
3 Min Read

Jubilee leaders from Nakuru, Nyandarua, Embu, Nyeri and Murang’a have pointed an accusing finger at the Deputy Party Leader,  Jeremiah Kioni, and former Nyeri Member of Parliament (MP), Ngunjiri Wambugu, for causing wrangles within the party.

The leaders accused the two of being used by external forces to wreak havoc within the Party at a time when the former President and current Party Leader, Uhuru Kenyatta, is expected to hand over the party seat.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

This comes after a court ruling that declared that the former President was ineligible to run the operations of the Party, a decision which has caused divisions within the Party on who should take the mantle.

Speaking in Naivasha, Charles Mburu, the Chair of the Party in Nakuru, accused Kioni and former MP Wambugu of the continued attacks being experienced at the party’s organs and the confusion that has caused a leadership crisis.

Mburu said the Party members have unanimously agreed to support the current Secretary General (SG), Koitalel Ole Kenta, after the court ruling declaring that he was not legally appointed as the SG, as he was not a Jubilee Party member at the time.

Mburu accused President William Ruto of his continued attacks on Uhuru, which he termed a diversionary tactic from his regime’s incompetence across various sectors, including the controversial Social Health Authority (SHA) and University funding gaps.

PS Mwadime leads delegation on labour to South Africa
Parents call for faster ID issuance as students struggle to access loans
Isiolo women warn climate change eroding indigenous cultures, call for action
Boniface Kariuki laid to rest in Murang’a

He said that Ruto fears for Uhuru’s political leader endorsement ahead of the 2027 General elections, adding that the former President’s decisions within the Party would receive full endorsement from party members.

“Jubilee Party members fully support a centralised power structure to engineer the Party operations as the momentum gathers for next year’s elections”, said Mburu.

Nyandarua Party Chairman, Sambigi Mukuria, said they fully support their Secretary General Ole Kenta and called out for a stop to a sustained attack on the Party Leader, Uhuru Kenyatta.

Mukuria called for a stop order to restrain  the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) allied leaders from attacking the former President, but rather to address myriad challenges Kenyans were currently facing.

Jubilee Party parliamentary aspirant for Naivasha, Antony Rebo, expressed concerns over external influence on the Party and the continued attacks on Uhuru.

Rebo welcomed the Party’s democratic principles, adding that financial muscle should not be used to influence the politics of the Party, but should instead give aspirants an equal chance in party operations.

Elizabeth Mwihaki, the Nyandarua Chair of the Party’s Women League, rallied support for the Party Leader Uhuru after the recent attacks on President Ruto, over his influence on national politics.

Mwihaki said the Party’s women league, would fully support the current Deputy Party Leader, Fred Matiangi, to steer the party’s operations ahead of the general elections.

Wetang’ula to Sifuna: Presidential race needs experience, track record
Gov’t says Mackenzie doesn’t own Shakahola land
Waiguru launches digital livestock registration, targets 80,000 cattle in vaccination drive
KRA target Ksh2.7B revenue collection from Eldoret Airport
EACC recovers Ksh65M grabbed Kitale government housing land
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Shakahola: Families given 21 days to claim victims’ bodies
Next Article G-to-G eliminated fuel importation brokers, Ruto tells Kenyans abroad
- Advertisement -
Latest News
G-to-G eliminated fuel importation brokers, Ruto tells Kenyans abroad
Business Local Business
Shakahola: Families given 21 days to claim victims’ bodies
Local News
Kindiki takes up elders’ unity mandate as he rallies Mt Kenya behind Ruto
Local News
Australia launched bid for UN Security Council seat
International News

You May also Like

County NewsNEWS

Three traffic officers arrested over alleged extortion of motorists

County NewsNEWS

Big win for DPP as Amos Kimunya loses appeal in land fraud case

County News

Search for common ground in “Kwa Pamoja tuzuie balaa” project close out

County News

Mother to serve 10 years in jail for subjecting child to prostitution

Show More