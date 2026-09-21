Jubilee leaders accuse Kioni, MP Wambugu over party infighting

Jubilee leaders from Nakuru, Nyandarua, Embu, Nyeri and Murang’a have pointed an accusing finger at the Deputy Party Leader, Jeremiah Kioni, and former Nyeri Member of Parliament (MP), Ngunjiri Wambugu, for causing wrangles within the party.

The leaders accused the two of being used by external forces to wreak havoc within the Party at a time when the former President and current Party Leader, Uhuru Kenyatta, is expected to hand over the party seat.

This comes after a court ruling that declared that the former President was ineligible to run the operations of the Party, a decision which has caused divisions within the Party on who should take the mantle.

Speaking in Naivasha, Charles Mburu, the Chair of the Party in Nakuru, accused Kioni and former MP Wambugu of the continued attacks being experienced at the party’s organs and the confusion that has caused a leadership crisis.

Mburu said the Party members have unanimously agreed to support the current Secretary General (SG), Koitalel Ole Kenta, after the court ruling declaring that he was not legally appointed as the SG, as he was not a Jubilee Party member at the time.

Mburu accused President William Ruto of his continued attacks on Uhuru, which he termed a diversionary tactic from his regime’s incompetence across various sectors, including the controversial Social Health Authority (SHA) and University funding gaps.

He said that Ruto fears for Uhuru’s political leader endorsement ahead of the 2027 General elections, adding that the former President’s decisions within the Party would receive full endorsement from party members.

“Jubilee Party members fully support a centralised power structure to engineer the Party operations as the momentum gathers for next year’s elections”, said Mburu.

Nyandarua Party Chairman, Sambigi Mukuria, said they fully support their Secretary General Ole Kenta and called out for a stop to a sustained attack on the Party Leader, Uhuru Kenyatta.

Mukuria called for a stop order to restrain the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) allied leaders from attacking the former President, but rather to address myriad challenges Kenyans were currently facing.

Jubilee Party parliamentary aspirant for Naivasha, Antony Rebo, expressed concerns over external influence on the Party and the continued attacks on Uhuru.

Rebo welcomed the Party’s democratic principles, adding that financial muscle should not be used to influence the politics of the Party, but should instead give aspirants an equal chance in party operations.

Elizabeth Mwihaki, the Nyandarua Chair of the Party’s Women League, rallied support for the Party Leader Uhuru after the recent attacks on President Ruto, over his influence on national politics.

Mwihaki said the Party’s women league, would fully support the current Deputy Party Leader, Fred Matiangi, to steer the party’s operations ahead of the general elections.