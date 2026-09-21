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Shakahola: Families given 21 days to claim victims’ bodies

443 bodies and body parts remain preserved at Malindi Sub-County Hospital

Abdiaziz Hashim
By Abdiaziz Hashim
2 Min Read
Senate Health and County Public Investments Committee members tour Malindi Sub-County Hospital, where bodies of victims of the Shakahola massacre are being preserved.

Families and relatives of victims of the Shakahola massacre whose remains have not yet been claimed have been given 21 days to come forward and collect their loved ones’ remains from Malindi Sub-County Hospital.

The directive was issued during an engagement between the Senate Health and County Public Investments Committee and officials at the facility during the Senate Mashinani inspection tour.

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Kilifi County Executive Committee Member for Health Services Peter Mwarogo told Senators that 443 bodies and body parts recovered following the Shakahola tragedy are currently being preserved in a container at the facility.

Mwarogo noted that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations has completed the identification process, with 14 bodies so far identified and their families contacted.

He warned that remains not claimed within the 21-day period will be disposed of through a court-approved process.

The county government is expected to seek a court order to allow the unclaimed remains to be interred in an identifiable manner on land secured near the site of the tragedy.

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According to Mwarogo, the remains comprise both complete bodies and fragmented body parts, further complicating the identification and repatriation process.

Hospital management said the exercise is expected to be completed by December, after which the container currently being used to preserve the remains will be required for other purposes.

The facility’s permanent morgue has a capacity of only 25 bodies.

Meanwhile, controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie and other suspects linked to the Shakahola starvation cult remain in custody as the case against them continues.

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