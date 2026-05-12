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Jubilee Party names Eng. Wilson Kigwa for Ol Kalou Parliamentary by-election

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
1 Min Read

The Jubilee Party has picked Eng. Wilson Kigwa as its candidate for upcoming Ol Kalou Parliamentary by-election.

According to a statement, the Party said the decision followed consultations guided by the Party Constitution, the National Elections Board, relevant party organs, and engagement with qualified aspirants.

“Following consultations guided by the Party Constitution, the National Elections Board, relevant party organs, and engagement with qualified aspirants, the party has settled on Eng. Wilson Kigwa as the official Jubilee Party candidate,” the statement read.

In its statement, the party said it is heading into the by-election “ready, united, and stronger than ever,” signalling renewed efforts to consolidate its support base in the region.

The Parliamentary seat at Ol Kalou fell vacant following the death of the late David Njuguna Kiaraho on 29th March this year.

 

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