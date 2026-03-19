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Key highlights from IFPI Global Music Report 2026

AFP
By AFP
2 Min Read
Photo by Emojisprout emojisprout.com on Unsplash

The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) shared its report on Wednesday via an online stream attended by journalists worldwide.

The global music industry generated $31.7 billion last year, driven by online streaming, industry body IFPI said Wednesday, as it called on the sector to ensure AI-generated content compensates musicians.

Music revenues rose 6.4 per cent, marking the eleventh consecutive year of expansion, according to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, which represents more than 8,000 global record labels.

Streaming accounted for nearly 70 per cent of annual revenue, with paid streaming subscriptions reaching 837 million subscribers worldwide.

But the IFPI warned against the increasing threat of AI-generated streams of fake content.

“Streaming fraud is theft, plain and simple,” the group said in its annual report, calling instead for technology to “support and enhance creativity, not replace it.”

AI-generated tracks regularly go viral, such as the runaway success of an AI cover of Belgian musician Stromae’s “Papaoutai” at the end of January.

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According to the report, Deezer revealed that it receives more than 60,000 AI-generated tracks every day.

AI music generation platforms, such as US-based Suno and Udio, argue their work is covered by the American copyright loophole of “fair use,” which does not require rights holders’ consent.

The IFPI urged policymakers to uphold copyright protections.

“Music is embracing the future, demonstrated by record company partnerships with generative AI developers who respect the rights of creators,” the group said.

Suno reached an agreement with record label Warner Music Group in November to compensate artists whose work is used to create AI-generated tracks.

Revenues from physical formats were up, including from vinyl, which grew 13.7 per cent.

Asia drove the rise in vinyls and CDs, while these formats were almost non-existent in the North Africa and Middle East market, where streaming accounts for 97.5 per cent of revenue.

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