Kalasha nominated films to screen at Anga cinemas this week

At the end of March, the Kalasha International Film and TV Awards announced this year’s nominees following a rigorous judges panel. If you’re wondering how you can watch some of those films, you’re in luck!

Beginning on Monday, April 6, some of Kenya’s top productions will be screened at Anga cinemas, Panari and Diamond Plaza, ahead of the award ceremony, courtesy of the Kenya Film Commission and the Kalasha Awards.

According to the official screening schedule, the showcase will run until April 9, featuring a mix of feature films, documentaries, student projects, and indigenous productions.

Among the highlights are ‘Memory of Princess Mumbi’, ‘Sketchy Africans’, ‘Safari’, ‘Nawi’, ‘Makosa Ni Yangu’, and ‘Sarah’, alongside documentaries such as ‘Letters to Dad’ and ‘The People Shall’.

The programme also includes student and short-film showcases, such as ‘Dinner for Three’, ‘Ifikie Governor’, and ‘Ajeni’.

Indigenous films such as Ngone Mwaitu and Matatu Master are also set to screen, underscoring the industry’s growing focus on local storytelling.

See post below for timings.