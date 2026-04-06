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NPS operation in Turkana leads to surrender of 26 illegal firearms

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
1 Min Read

The National Police Service (NPS) has overseen the surrender of 26 illegal firearms during an operation in Katilu.

According to a statement, the weapons recovered include 21 AK-47 rifles, 2 M16 rifles, 2 MK4 firearms, and 1 G3 rifle.

The operation is part of the continued peaceful disarmament exercise in Turkana County which remains  a critical pillar in enhancing security and stability in the region.

NPS reiterated its commitment in targeted operations and community engagement to at remove illegal weapons from circulation.

“The National Police Service continues to sustain these efforts aimed at removing illegal weapons from circulation through targeted operations, community engagement, and structured disarmament initiatives,” read the statement.

The operation reflects growing community cooperation and the effectiveness of ongoing sensitisation efforts encouraging individuals to relinquish illegal weapons.

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NPS says the success of these initiatives demonstrates that lasting security is best achieved not only through enforcement, but through trust, cooperation, and shared responsibility.

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