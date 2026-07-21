Charles Owino appointed Government Spokesperson

President William Ruto has appointed Charles Owino as Government Spokesperson in the latest changes within the Executive, as part of a series of nominations and redeployments announced on Tuesday.

Owino has been serving as the Acting Head of Government Communications at the Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy and previously served as Police Spokesperson.

The changes, contained in a Notification of Presidential Action signed by Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, also saw Hon. Isaac Mwaura redesignated as the Head of the Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Disability Rights under the Executive Office of the President.

In the constitutional commissions and statutory bodies, the President nominated Dr. Duncan Ojwang Oburu as Chairperson of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), while Antonia Lentojioni and Wilson Sossion were nominated as members of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

Flora Mutua was nominated as a member of the Public Service Commission (PSC).

The nominations have been forwarded to Parliament for consideration and approval.

President Ruto also nominated seven individuals to serve on the Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee (IGRTC), subject to ratification by the National and County Government Coordinating Summit.

They include Wilson Kuria Thuita (Murang’a), Silvya Apaa (Busia), Ahmed Kanyara Bishar (Wajir), Pascalyne Ntang’eno Kimiriri (Laikipia), Ken Riaga (Migori), Evalyn Chepkirui Aruasa (Nakuru), and Mary Nanjala Kilobi (Nairobi).