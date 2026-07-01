Kilifi learner tops NACADA’s anti-drug essay contest

A Grade 10 student from Kilifi County has been named the overall winner of the 2026 National Senior School Essay Writing Competition on Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention.

The competition, designed to amplify youth voices against substance abuse, saw Faith Munyazi Wugoma of Helping Hands Senior School triumph over more than 1,100 participants nationwide.

Wugoma secured the national title in the competition organized by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA). Rukia Abdi of Garbatulla Girls Secondary School in Isiolo placed second, while Angel Wangari of AIC Morop Girls Senior School in Nakuru came in third.

The competition, held under the theme “Protecting Our Future: Making Drug-Free Choices in School and Beyond,” attracted 1,153 entries from 132 schools across 39 counties. The broad participation reflects increasing national engagement in school-based drug prevention initiatives.

Students submitted handwritten essays in either English or Kiswahili. Their submissions explored various aspects of alcohol and drug abuse, including its impact on academic performance, peer pressure, social media influence, the role of schools and communities, and effective strategies for resisting substance abuse.

NACADA Board Chairperson, Bishop Dr. Stephen Mairori, underscored the competition’s significance, stating it powerfully demonstrates that young people are central to Kenya’s efforts to curb alcohol and drug abuse.

“Prevention is not an optional line item; it is our most strategic investment in Kenya’s tomorrow. The passion and clarity displayed by these students demonstrate that our young people are not just the future; they are powerful agents of change today.” he remarked.

NACADA Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Anthony Omerikwa, explained that the initiative aligns with the Competency-Based Curriculum and Life Skills Education. It encourages learners to critically analyze substance abuse while simultaneously developing leadership skills.

“Through this competition, we are empowering learners to become ambassadors of change in their schools and communities. By engaging students in critical reflection on issues like peer pressure and the role of families and schools, we are reinforcing the life skills they need to resist drugs.” he said.

The competition also championed inclusivity by recognizing learners with disabilities. Sirat Mahad of Ngala Secondary School for the Deaf in Nakuru received an honor for a video presentation that examined the effects of alcohol and drug abuse on academic performance and school discipline.

Dr. Omerikwa stated that this recognition highlights NACADA’s commitment to ensuring every learner contributes to the national conversation on drug prevention.

“Inclusion is not just about access; it is about ensuring that every learner, regardless of their abilities, has the opportunity to be heard and to contribute to shaping a drug-free future for Kenya,” he affirmed.

In addition to the overall winners, NACADA acknowledged top-performing students across five thematic categories. They included the role of schools in creating drug-free learning environments, parental and community responsibility, peer pressure, and strategies for resisting substance abuse.

All participants, along with their teachers and schools, will receive certificates of recognition. National and county winners will be honored at a ceremony to be announced at a later date. The winning essays will also be published in a special NACADA newsletter to broaden their reach and inspire other learners.

NACADA indicated that insights gleaned from the essays will inform future prevention programs. The Authority aims to strengthen school mobilization, expand participation by learners with disabilities, and introduce creative writing and digital storytelling to engage more young people.

The competition was launched as part of the government’s intensified campaign against alcohol and drug abuse. It follows a directive to strengthen prevention efforts among children and young people, positioning learners as key partners in building a drug-free generation.