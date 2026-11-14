Kansai Plascon named East Africa Superbrand for 2026–2028

Paint manufacturer Kansai Plascon has been named an East Africa Superbrand for the 2026–2028 period following a consumer voting exercise, strengthening its brand positioning in the region’s paints and coatings market.

The recognition, announced in Nairobi, followed a selection process involving more than 19 shortlisted brands and was based on consumer perceptions.

Kansai Plascon has operated in East Africa since 1965, supplying decorative paints and protective and marine coatings to the construction, property development and industrial sectors.

Kansai Plascon Kenya Managing Director Enami Kota said the recognition reflected consumer confidence built over the company’s years of operation.

“Being voted a Superbrand is an important milestone for Kansai Plascon, particularly because this recognition comes from the consumers who have trusted us for generations,” Kota said.

He said the company would continue investing in product quality, innovation and customer value as competition in the paints and coatings industry grows.

Superbrands East Africa Project Director Jawad Jaffer said the designation was based on consumer perceptions rather than commercial participation or selection by a judging panel.

“What makes this recognition particularly meaningful is that it’s not an award handed out by a panel of judges or based on commercial participation. It is recognition earned through the voices and perceptions of consumers themselves,” Jaffer said.

Beyond brand positioning, Kansai Plascon is also investing in skills development through its Painter Training Programme, which targets professionals in the paint application industry.

The company said the programme trained and certified more than 6,000 painters across Kenya in 2026, providing technical skills aimed at improving workmanship and expanding employment and livelihood opportunities.

Plascon Kenya Marketing Manager Kunal Biswas said the initiative was part of efforts to support professionals who use the company’s products.

“Through initiatives such as our Painter Training Programme, we are investing in the professionals who use our products every day, equipping them with the skills and knowledge to grow their craft,” Biswas said.

The Superbrand designation runs from 2026 to 2028.