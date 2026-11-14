KBC lawyer Velma Kwang’a feted at Nairobi Legal Awards

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) lawyer Velma Kwang’a has been named In-House Public Sector Lawyer of the Year 2026 at the Nairobi Legal Awards held in Nairobi.

Ms Kwang’a was recognised for her commitment, legal expertise and leadership in advancing standards of professional excellence within the legal fraternity.

KBC management, led by the Managing Director, Agnes Kalekye, congratulated Kwang’a on the achievement, citing her outstanding leadership, professional excellence and contribution to the legal profession.

The management said the recognition reflected her commitment to excellence, transformational leadership and dedication to strengthening KBC’s Legal Department and advancing institutional governance.

“This recognition is a testament to her commitment to excellence, transformational leadership and dedication to strengthening KBC’s Legal Department and advancing institutional governance. Congratulations on this well-deserved achievement,” Ms Kalekye said.

Nairobi Legal Awards is an initiative of the Law Society of Kenya to recognise legal practitioners who continue to make a remarkable difference in the profession.

The awards celebrate excellence in the legal sector by honouring practitioners who uphold high standards of professionalism and demonstrate leadership in shaping the country’s legal landscape.