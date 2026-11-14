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I’m ready to sacrifice for one opposition candidate, Kalonzo pledges

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a single opposition presidential candidate in 2027

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
2 Min Read

Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF) Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka says he is willing to sacrifice his presidential ambition to support a united opposition candidate ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Saturday during the burial of Mama Eunice Nyangari Gachagua, elder sister of DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua, in Thegu Ward, Kieni Constituency, Nyeri County, Kalonzo said he had made similar sacrifices before and was ready to do so again.

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“My word is my bond. Unity is not negotiable. The interests of Kenyans must come before our individual ambitions,” he said.

He also dismissed claims that he could join the broad-based government if he is not picked as the opposition candidate. He said he would never join it, whatever the outcome of the consultations on the candidature.

“I will never join Ruto’s administration, whatever the outcome of our consultations. Those speaking on my behalf are speaking for themselves.”

He was joined by DAP Kenya Leader  Eugene Wamalwa, Linda Mwananchi Movement Leader Sen. Edwin Sifuna, Ukombozi Coalition Chairman Governor James Orengo, Chief Justice Emeritus David Maraga and other leaders.

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The leaders condoled with the Gachagua family and used the occasion to reaffirm their commitment to a single opposition presidential candidate in 2027, with several pledging to make whatever personal and political sacrifices that requires.

He recalled standing with Gachagua during his impeachment and said he will keep standing with him and the wider GEMA community.

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