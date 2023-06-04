Liepzig  beats Frankfurt to win DFB Pokal

Christopher Nkunku scored as RB Leipzig beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 to retain the German Cup,DFB Pokal, for the second season in a row.

Leipzig has reached four of the past five finals losing in 2019 and 2021 and beating Freiburg last year for their first major trophy.

Nkunku opened the scoring in the 71st minute before Dominik Szoboszlai doubled the lead in the 85th minute to assure RB Leipzig the victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Leipzig’s win means Bayer Leverkusen, who finished sixth in the league, qualify for the Europa League again after reaching the semifinals this season.

Frankfurt, who won the Europa League last season, would have qualified with a cup final win but have to settle for the third-tier Europa Conference League instead.