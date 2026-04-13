GolfSports

Rundgren triumphs in Nanyuki as race for grand finale intensifies

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
3 Min Read

Douglas Rundgren emerged as the overall gross winner at the NCBA Golf Series qualifier held at Nanyuki Golf Club, beating a  field of 90 golfers.

Playing off handicap 7, Rundgren carded an impressive 77 to secure top honours in the seventh leg of the 2026 series, leading his clubmates to secure slots for the Grand Finale set for November 28 at Karen Country Club.

He was closely followed by Rtd Maj Gen Peter Waweru, who returned a solid round of 78 playing off handicap 4 to finish second. Waweru, notably, is a former winner of the club’s qualifier, having claimed the title in 2024.

Gabriel Miungi, who won Division One at last year’s qualifier, will also be returning to the Grand Finale stage after posting a score of 80 off handicap 4 to finish third overall.

In the other categories, Stephen Wambugu delivered a strong performance to win Division Two with 40 stableford points playing off handicap 18, while Marion Githinji impressed in Division Three, returning an excellent 43 stableford points off handicap 32 to claim top honours.

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The staff category title went to NCBA Nanyuki Branch Manager Samuel Mwangi, who carded 32 stableford points playing off handicap 27.

Speaking after the event, Mwangi praised the turnout and competitiveness of the field, noting the continued growth of the series at the regional level.

“We are delighted to host the NCBA Golf Series here in Nanyuki and to see such a strong turnout from the golfing community. The level of competition continues to rise with every leg, and it is encouraging to see both seasoned golfers and emerging players showcasing their talent. As NCBA, we remain committed to supporting platforms that grow the game and bring golfers together.”

The Nanyuki qualifier is part of the ongoing 2026 NCBA Golf Series, which continues to traverse clubs across the country and across the East Africa region, with the first regional event set for June in Uganda.

The 8th leg of the NCBA Golf Series will be held on Saturday 18th April at Up next Golf Park,Nairobi.

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