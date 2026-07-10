National Read Aloud campaign kicks off across Kenya

On Friday, July 10, thousands of learners across Kenya took part in the National Read Aloud campaign, a nationwide literacy initiative by Storymoja Africa and Start A Library Trust.

This year’s campaign seeks to encourage and teach young learners about human-wildlife coexistence.

The campaign, which first began in 2013, brings together children, teachers, authors and volunteers to read the same story aloud simultaneously.

This year, participants read an excerpt from the book The Boy and the Lion by Mike Saito, a Storymoja publication set in the Maasai Mara. The story uses a young boy’s encounter with a lioness to encourage children to reflect on courage, empathy and the importance of protecting biodiversity.

Participating in this year’s event in Muragua sub-county, Muranga, was Artist Johnnarto Gikonyore, who helped the children at Kaharati Primary School “read aloud”. He was joined by the Ahadi Kenya Trust CEO, Stanley Kamau and Kaharati’s English language teacher.

The 2026 campaign hopes to see more than one million learners in over 1,000 schools participate and promote foundational literacy and help nurture a generation that cares about the environment and wildlife.

Speaking at Kaharati Primary, Ahadi CEO Mr Kamau urged communities to equip schools with libraries.

The National Read Aloud campaign has grown into one of Kenya’s biggest literacy movements.

Former campaign patron Dr Auma Obama has previously underscored the importance of reading in shaping young minds.

“The only reason I am the patron of this wonderful initiative is because I believe with all my heart that reading storybooks promotes literacy and critical thinking. Stories invite debate and stimulate the exploration of values and issues affecting how we live with each other. Stories help children develop empathy.”