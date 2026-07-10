County NewsCulture

National Read Aloud campaign kicks off across Kenya

This year’s campaign seeks to encourage and teach young learners about human-wildlife coexistence.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read
Artist Johnnarto Gikonyore (left) Ahadi Kenya Trust CEO Stanley Kamau (centre) and English language teacher at Kaharati Primary School in Maragua. Ben Munyao, KNA

On Friday, July 10, thousands of learners across Kenya took part in the National Read Aloud campaign, a nationwide literacy initiative by Storymoja Africa and Start A Library Trust.

This year’s campaign seeks to encourage and teach young learners about human-wildlife coexistence.

The campaign, which first began in 2013, brings together children, teachers, authors and volunteers to read the same story aloud simultaneously.

This year, participants read an excerpt from the book The Boy and the Lion by Mike Saito, a Storymoja publication set in the Maasai Mara. The story uses a young boy’s encounter with a lioness to encourage children to reflect on courage, empathy and the importance of protecting biodiversity.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

Participating in this year’s event in Muragua sub-county, Muranga, was Artist Johnnarto Gikonyore, who helped the children at Kaharati Primary School “read aloud”. He was joined by the Ahadi Kenya Trust CEO, Stanley Kamau and Kaharati’s English language teacher.

The 2026 campaign hopes to see more than one million learners in over 1,000 schools participate and promote foundational literacy and help nurture a generation that cares about the environment and wildlife.

Sell ideas not insults, Speaker Wetang’ula tells politicians
AU welcomes China, Pakistan’s five-point plan to end Middle East conflict
Lauryn Hill visits Benin after signing of Afro Origins law
Striking varsity staff urged to get back to negotiating table

Speaking at Kaharati Primary, Ahadi CEO Mr Kamau urged communities to equip schools with libraries.

The National Read Aloud campaign has grown into one of Kenya’s biggest literacy movements.

Former campaign patron Dr Auma Obama has previously underscored the importance of reading in shaping young minds.

“The only reason I am the patron of this wonderful initiative is because I believe with all my heart that reading storybooks promotes literacy and critical thinking. Stories invite debate and stimulate the exploration of values and issues affecting how we live with each other. Stories help children develop empathy.”

Elijah Obebo sworn in as new Kisii County DG
Open University of Kenya: MPs express satisfaction a year after operation
Bandits kill NPR officer, injure five in Laikipia
Suspect to pay Ksh7.8M or be jailed for 20 years for drug smuggling
PS Pareno launches public participation on key governance bills
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Lizzo addresses poor album sales calls it “soul-crushing”
Next Article Ruto urges funds, partnerships for Africa’s clean cooking goal
- Advertisement -
Latest News
PS Internal Security Dr. Raymond Omollo leading a NYOTA Project second disbursement exercise in Marsabit
NYOTA Project: 1,680 Marsabit youth receive business support grants
County News
Tusker FC announces end-of-season award winners: Simiyu, Adikiny, Kapaito Among Honourees
Football Sports
Global housing crisis threatens SDG 11 as 2030 deadline looms, UN report
Environment International News
Tusker step in as Al Merreikh bow out of Kagame Cup
Football Sports

You May also Like

Entertainment

‘Dance For Wellness’ to launch in Nairobi in May

County NewsNEWS

Suspect behind viral inflammatory posts arrested in Mombasa

Entertainment

ABC pulls late-night host Jimmy Kimmel off air after Charlie Kirk comments

County News

Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi distrubutes relief food to over 500 flood victims

Show More