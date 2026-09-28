Karen Nyamu heckled at endometriosis event

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu found herself at the centre of attention this weekend after sections of the crowd broke into loud “Wantam” chants as she addressed an endometriosis awareness event at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

The event, organised by media personality Natalie Githinji, brought together thousands of people for conversations, awareness and advocacy around endometriosis, alongside performances and entertainment.

But when Nyamu took to the stage, the atmosphere shifted.

Sections of the audience interrupted her remarks with chants, making it difficult for her to deliver her message without interruptions

Despite the reception, Nyamu continued addressing the gathering and spoke about her efforts to push the issue of endometriosis through Parliament.

“Mimi ndio nawapigania bungeni,” she stated firmly, lashing out at the chanters in the crowd.

The senator later said she was not surprised by the reaction.

According to Nyamu, she had anticipated criticism because of activist Eric Omondi’s involvement with the event and his public criticism of the government.

Nyamu said she nevertheless chose to attend because she wanted to speak about endometriosis and continue advocating for the issue in Parliament. She also said she had become accustomed to similar criticism on social media.