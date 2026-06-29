Mulamwah joins celebrities condemning Andrew Kibe over remarks about Stevo Simple Boy’s son

Kenyan comedian and content creator Mulamwah has joined a growing list of celebrities criticising media personality Andrew Kibe after his controversial remarks about musician Stevo Simple Boy and his newborn son.

The controversy began during an episode of ‘Lessons at 30’, hosted by Dr Ofweneke, where Kibe argued that people like Stevo should not have children. He said: “Hatuezi kuwa na watu kama Stevo Simple Boy wanapata watoto,” before adding that Stevo should have been subjected to a vasectomy.

The comments were widely condemned for dragging an innocent child into a public discussion.

Stevo later responded through his social media pages, appealing to Kibe to leave his family out of the matter. He wrote: “Kama una tatizo na mimi, zungumza kuhusu mimi. Lakini usimhusishe mtoto wangu ambaye hana kosa lolote”.

Mulamwah echoed the same message, urging Kibe to “keep children out of celebrity feuds”.

Other public figures also weighed in, including musician Kendi, who described Kibe’s remarks as “the most ridiculous, hateful, saddest, sadistic and heartless thing” she had heard said about another person and an innocent child.

She also criticised Dr Ofweneke for laughing during the interview.

Following the public backlash, Dr Ofweneke has since deleted the podcast and accepted responsibility for what aired on his platform by apologising to Stevo and his family.

Ofweneke later visited Stevo at home carrying gifts as a sign of reconciliation.

Kibe, however, reacted differently after learning of Ofweneke’s apology. He criticised the host for deleting the podcast episode, claiming he had bowed to public pressure,