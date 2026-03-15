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Mudavadi leaves for Moscow, to hold talks over citizens fighting for Russia

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
2 Min Read

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi on Sunday left the country for a two-day state visit to Moscow, Russian Federation for bilateral meetings.

According to his office, the visit seeks to deepen Kenya–Russia relations, particularly in areas of Education, Labour Mobility, Health, Infrastructure and Energy, while strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between Kenya and Russia.

Top of the agenda while in Moscow include Kenya’s efforts to protect its citizens who were recruited into the Russian military.

PCS Mudavadi is expected to intensify diplomatic efforts to engage directly with Russian authorities through dialogue, to prevent further risks arising from misleading recruitment or false promises of employment.

“To safeguard the Kenyan citizens affected by the ongoing Russia–Ukraine conflict, he will include a push for the facilitation of the affected Kenyans through a safe process for their repatriation,” read the statement.

During the two-day visit, Mudavadi will hold bilateral meetings with, Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, later with Ministers of, Education, Labour, before giving a public lecture at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).

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The visit also aims at establishing a clear and transparent framework that will enable Kenya to safeguard the welfare of its nationals residing, studying, and working in Russia.

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