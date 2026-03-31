KBC MD Agnes Kalekye appointed to the AFCON 2027 LOC,chaired by Musonye

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation Managing Director Agnes Kalekye has been appointed to the 38-member local organising committee of the PAMOJA African Cup of Nations (AFCON 2027), which is chaired by Nicholas Musonye.
In the gazette notice by the Sports CS Salim Mvurya dated 30th March 2026, Kalekye will serve as a committee member alongside other technocrats, including football legends and sports administrators from the Ministry of Sports and the Football Kenya Federation.
The committee’s responsibilities encompass fostering collaboration among stakeholders, setting up governance structures to ensure accountability and efficiency, coordinating logistical plans, and engaging with entities such as government agencies, sponsors, and international organizations to host events that adhere to global standards.
Additionally, the committee will develop a comprehensive tournament plan for AFCON 2027, oversee budget formulation, resource mobilization, and financial accountability, monitor project timelines, and provide progress updates to CAF, the Kenyan government, and stakeholders.
Other duties include supervising the refurbishment and upgrading of stadiums to meet CAF requirements for seating capacity, pitch quality, and safety; managing the construction of new sports facilities and training grounds as needed; ensuring improvements to transportation, telecommunications, and other essential infrastructure; collaborating with CAF to organize team draws, match schedules, and venue allocations; facilitating high-quality live broadcasts and global match transmissions; and managing ticketing, stadium operations, and fan zones securely and transparently.
Based at Talanta Plaza, the committee is also tasked with creating detailed security plans for all venues and team accommodations in strict compliance with CAF match protocols, launching campaigns to promote AFCON 2027 both locally and internationally, securing sponsorships and partnerships with the private sector to enhance financial and brand support, and managing press relations, media accreditation, and communication strategies.
It will aslo coordinate accommodation, transport, and logistics for players, officials, and fans,partner with the Kenya Tourism Board to showcase Kenya’s tourist attractions and cultural heritage,recruit, train, and manage a workforce of volunteers and staff,ensure inclusivity and capacity-building opportunities for Kenyan youth and align PAMOJA AFCON 20227 LOC activities with the national vision for sports and economic development and conduct a review of the tournaments success and identify areas of improvement.
PAMOJA AFCON 2027 LOC Members
1. Nicholas Musonye – Chairperson
2. Hussein Mohammed – Vice-Chairperson
3.Evans Achoki
4.McDonald Mariga
5. Brig. Titus Sokobe
6. Osman Abdi
7. June Chepkemei
8. Mary Mwiti
9. Nuh Ibrahim
10. Agnes Kalekye
11. Peninah Wahome
12. Douglas Ratemo
13. Timothy Kilimo
14. Dr. Doreen Odhiambo
15. Lilian Nyawada
16. Lordvick Aduda
17. K. K. Mutai
18. Juma Maulidi Wahoga
19.Rebecca Natabo Ekwam
20. Robert Macharia
21. Timothy Nabea
22. Abdalla Yusuf Ibrahim
23. Ahmed Qadar Dabar
24.Gabriel Mghendi
25. Peter Kamau
26. Kerubo Momanyi
27. Benard Lagat
28. Collins Kalee
29. Caleb Amwayi
30. Ken Rungu
31.Dan Shikanda
32. Charles Njagi
33. Thomas Karugu
34. Evelyn Cheluget
35. Miriam Chepkoech
36. Rodgers Chimega
37. Diana Injendi Manyengo
38. Collins Were
The 36th AFCON will be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania from 19th June to 18th July 2027 and will be the last edition of the current biennial tournament before it switches to a quadrennial championship starting 2028.