KBC MD Agnes Kalekye appointed to the AFCON 2027 LOC,chaired by Musonye

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation Managing Director Agnes Kalekye has been appointed to the 38-member local organising committee of the PAMOJA African Cup of Nations (AFCON 2027), which is chaired by Nicholas Musonye.

In the gazette notice by the Sports CS Salim Mvurya dated 30th March 2026, Kalekye will serve as a committee member alongside other technocrats, including football legends and sports administrators from the Ministry of Sports and the Football Kenya Federation.

The committee’s responsibilities encompass fostering collaboration among stakeholders, setting up governance structures to ensure accountability and efficiency, coordinating logistical plans, and engaging with entities such as government agencies, sponsors, and international organizations to host events that adhere to global standards.

Additionally, the committee will develop a comprehensive tournament plan for AFCON 2027, oversee budget formulation, resource mobilization, and financial accountability, monitor project timelines, and provide progress updates to CAF, the Kenyan government, and stakeholders.

Other duties include supervising the refurbishment and upgrading of stadiums to meet CAF requirements for seating capacity, pitch quality, and safety; managing the construction of new sports facilities and training grounds as needed; ensuring improvements to transportation, telecommunications, and other essential infrastructure; collaborating with CAF to organize team draws, match schedules, and venue allocations; facilitating high-quality live broadcasts and global match transmissions; and managing ticketing, stadium operations, and fan zones securely and transparently.

Based at Talanta Plaza, the committee is also tasked with creating detailed security plans for all venues and team accommodations in strict compliance with CAF match protocols, launching campaigns to promote AFCON 2027 both locally and internationally, securing sponsorships and partnerships with the private sector to enhance financial and brand support, and managing press relations, media accreditation, and communication strategies.

It will aslo coordinate accommodation, transport, and logistics for players, officials, and fans,partner with the Kenya Tourism Board to showcase Kenya’s tourist attractions and cultural heritage,recruit, train, and manage a workforce of volunteers and staff,ensure inclusivity and capacity-building opportunities for Kenyan youth and align PAMOJA AFCON 20227 LOC activities with the national vision for sports and economic development and conduct a review of the tournaments success and identify areas of improvement.

PAMOJA AFCON 2027 LOC Members

1. Nicholas Musonye – Chairperson

2. Hussein Mohammed – Vice-Chairperson

3.Evans Achoki

4.McDonald Mariga

5. Brig. Titus Sokobe

6. Osman Abdi

7. June Chepkemei

8. Mary Mwiti

9. Nuh Ibrahim

10. Agnes Kalekye

11. Peninah Wahome

12. Douglas Ratemo

13. Timothy Kilimo

14. Dr. Doreen Odhiambo

15. Lilian Nyawada

16. Lordvick Aduda

17. K. K. Mutai

18. Juma Maulidi Wahoga

19.Rebecca Natabo Ekwam

20. Robert Macharia

21. Timothy Nabea

22. Abdalla Yusuf Ibrahim

23. Ahmed Qadar Dabar

24.Gabriel Mghendi

25. Peter Kamau

26. Kerubo Momanyi

27. Benard Lagat

28. Collins Kalee

29. Caleb Amwayi

30. Ken Rungu

31.Dan Shikanda

32. Charles Njagi

33. Thomas Karugu

34. Evelyn Cheluget

35. Miriam Chepkoech

36. Rodgers Chimega

37. Diana Injendi Manyengo

38. Collins Were

The 36th AFCON will be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania from 19th June to 18th July 2027 and will be the last edition of the current biennial tournament before it switches to a quadrennial championship starting 2028.