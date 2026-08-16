KPA intensifies port security measures under ISPS Code

The Kenya Ports Authority has intensified implementation of the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code, strengthening the security systems that underpin the safe and uninterrupted movement of international maritime trade through the Port of Mombasa.

Since the ISPS Code came into force in 2004, the framework has provided the international maritime industry with a common security regime for identifying threats, assessing vulnerabilities and preventing security incidents at ships and port facilities.

According to a statement, for KPA, compliance is more than a regulatory requirement. “It is fundamental to the continued operation of the Port of Mombasa as an international maritime gateway, supporting the confidence of shipping lines, cargo owners and trading partners who depend on a secure port,” the statement read.

KPA says, more than 40 security officers were recently awarded certificates after successfully completing security awareness training at the Port of Mombasa.

The programme included practical security drills designed to test preparedness, strengthen operational knowledge and equip personnel to identify and address security deficiencies.

KPA Manager, Security Services, Tony Kibwana, said maintaining compliance with the ISPS Code was central to protecting port operations and ensuring that security personnel remained prepared to respond to evolving threats.

“Security is not separate from port operations. It is one of the conditions that makes those operations possible. Our continued compliance with the ISPS Code demonstrates our commitment to maintaining a secure environment for ships, cargo, employees and other port users,” Kibwana said.

He said regular training, exercises and assessments enabled security personnel to translate established security procedures into effective action.

The practical drills formed part of this continuous preparedness approach, allowing personnel to test their response capabilities while identifying areas requiring improvement.

The ISPS Code, established under the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS), provides a mandatory international framework for strengthening the security of ships and port facilities against security threats. It requires port facilities to maintain appropriate security measures, procedures and personnel capable of responding to identified risks.

For a major gateway such as the Port of Mombasa, compliance therefore goes beyond certification. It supports the security and resilience of the wider maritime supply chain and helps sustain the uninterrupted flow of trade to Kenya and the region.

KPA reiterated its commitment to continued strengthening of security awareness, personnel competence and preparedness across its facilities as part of its commitment to meeting international maritime security standards and maintaining the Port of Mombasa as a safe and reliable gateway for global trade.