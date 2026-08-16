15 suspected gang members nabbed, crude weapons recovered in Kisumu

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested fifteen suspected members of a criminal gang and recovered a cache of crude weapons following a meticulously coordinated operation in Kisumu County.

According to a statement by DCI, the operation followed intelligence that a group of persons suspected to be armed with crude weapons was travelling in three vehicles along the Kisumu–Kericho highway.

Acting on the information, detectives from the DCI Operations Support Unit (OSU), working alongside officers from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB), Nyanza Region, and DCI Kisumu Central, moved in and intercepted the vehicles.

“The suspects were found aboard a grey Toyota Noah, registration number KCR 790A, and two white Toyota Hiace vans, KDM 377M and KDE 819U, both operating under the Nyakija Classic Shuttle along the Kisumu–Migori route,” read the statement.

A search of the vehicles and the suspects yielded several mobile phones, assorted machetes and pangas, knives, ropes, a metal rod/club and other items suspected to have been intended for criminal activities.

As the operation unfolded, one suspect, identified as Oliver Jaoko a.k.a. Oliveti and believed to have been leading the group, escaped by jumping through a vehicle window.

The 15 suspects, together with the recovered exhibits, were taken into custody, where they are undergoing processing pending arraignment as detectives pursue the case.

Meanwhile, detectives have launched a manhunt of the suspected gang leader, who manged to escape.

DCI noted that this operation underscores the resolve of the National Police Service to disrupt criminal networks before they can strike, keeping dangerous individuals and weapons off the streets and safeguarding innocent members of the public.