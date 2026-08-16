KEG condemns assault of AFP journalists in Homa Bay

Kenya Editors Guild (KEG) has condemned the alleged assault of Kisumu-based Agence France-Presse (AFP) journalists Fred Ooko and Brian Ongoro while covering a rally in Homa Bay, calling for thorough investigations and prosecution.

In a statement, KEG described the incident as an attack on the public’s right to know, the freedom of the media and the democratic process itself.

“An attack on a journalist is not merely an attack on an individual. It is an attack on the public’s right to know, the freedom of the media and the democratic process itself,” read the statement.

According to reports, the two journalists were attacked by a group of armed youths as they covered the tense situation in Homa Bay.

KEG says they were reportedly dragged along the road, beaten with clubs and robbed of their press cards, driving licences, cameras and other personal belongings.

“It is particularly disturbing that the journalists reportedly escaped further harm only after a boda rider intervened and came to their rescue. These are not scenes that belong in a constitutional democracy. They are acts of intimidation intended to instil fear and silence journalists performing a legitimate public duty,” KEG noted.

While condemning the incident, the Guild cited Article 34 of the Constitution stressing that it guarantees freedom and independence of the media. “Journalists have a constitutional right to carry out their work without intimidation, harassment or violence,” KEG stated.

KEG called for the protection of media freedom to be prioritised as Kenya prepares for the 2027 General Election, warning that repeated attacks against journalists could create a climate of impunity.

KEG called for protection of media freedom to be prioritised as Kenya prepares for 2027 General Election which is less than a year away. “The safety of journalists and the protection of media freedom must therefore be treated as an urgent national priority,” KEG urged.

The Kenya Editors Guild expressed concern that repeated attacks against journalists, if left unpunished, create a climate of impunity in which perpetrators become increasingly emboldened noting that such a climate is incompatible with free, fair, credible and transparent elections.

KEG has now called on Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to immediately institute thorough, independent and transparent investigations into the Homa Bay incident stressing that the investigation must establish the circumstances surrounding the assault, identify all those involved and ensure that any person found culpable is arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

“We therefore call upon Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja , for the umpteenth time, to immediately institute thorough, independent and transparent investigations into the Homa Bay attack,” KEG noted.

Further the Guild urged IPOA to exercise its oversight mandate and ensure that the investigation and subsequent prosecution are handled with the seriousness demanded by the circumstances.

Additionally, KEG demanded for the recovery and return of the journalists’ stolen equipment and identification documents and appropriate redress for the losses and injuries suffered.

The Guild urged political leaders, candidates, rally organisers and other stakeholders to take responsibility for creating an environment where journalists can work safely.

“Political leaders, candidates, organisers of public rallies and all other stakeholders must equally take responsibility for creating an environment in which journalists can work safely. Political mobilisation must never become a licence for violence against the media,” noted KEG.

It noted that Kenya cannot credibly claim to be preparing for free, fair and democratic elections while journalists are beaten, robbed or threatened for documenting events in the public interest.

“The test of our democracy is not only whether citizens are allowed to vote. It is also whether journalists can report freely, independently and safely before, during and after an election,” remarked KEG.

The Kenya Editors Guild reaffirmed its solidarity with Fred Ooko, Brian Ongoro and all journalists who continue to put themselves at risk in the service of the public, saying it will continue to defend media freedom, demand accountability for attacks against journalists and resist every attempt to intimidate the media into silence.