KEMSA supply chain turnaround pushes Order Fill Rate above 90pc

Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) has raised its Order Fill Rate from about 40 per cent to more than 90 per cent, marking a significant turnaround in the availability of health products and technologies in public health facilities.

Speaking during a high-level Health Systems Performance session at the 2026 Kenya Health Summit on Wednesday, at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC), KEMSA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Ejersa Waqo spelt out the strategic interventions that enabled the Authority’s turnaround.

“We called our stakeholders to help us decide what they need,” he said.

Dr. Waqo said the approach marked a fundamental departure from simply chasing nearly 3,800 Stock Keeping Units. “Instead, KEMSA began listening to the health system, understanding demand, prioritising critical Health Products and Technologies (HPTs), and aligning supply with what facilities actually require,” he noted.

Similarly, KEMSA reviewed its stock management and adopted a “shrink and grow” approach reducing unnecessary stock while strategically growing availability where demand is greatest.

“A national dialogue exposed another challenge: KEMSA was carrying large stocks while operating with limited resources. Rather than tying up resources in excess inventory, the Authority rethought its business model, adopting a “shrink and grow” approach reducing unnecessary stock while strategically growing availability where demand is greatest,” he added.

Additionally, Dr. Waqo noted that the Authority introduced two-year framework contracts, creating greater certainty for suppliers and a more consistent flow of HPTs.

The move he said enhanced predictability and a clear objective aimed at shifting KEMSA from reactive procurement towards a supply system capable of anticipating demand and preventing stockouts.

Embracing technology

The CEO further revealed that KEMSA embraced technology which is helping shift supply chain management from a reactive function into a more responsive, data-driven operation.

“Through Commodity Early Warning and Alert System (CEWAS), KEMSA is strengthening commodity stocking and visibility, enabling smarter decisions on what to stock, where to stock it and when to replenish,” Waqo noted.

The session chaired by Health CS Aden Duale and moderated by PS Medical Services Dr. Ouma Oluga, brought together Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki, Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo, Chairman of the Healthcare Federation Dr. Kanyenje Gakombe, CEO of AGC Tenwek Ben Siele, and CEO of Kenyatta National Hospital Dr. Richard Lesiyampe.

Security system

At the same time, while acknowledging the progress, the Deputy President Kithure Kindiki noted that KEMSA, which was “in disarray” in 2022, has made remarkable progress, with its Order Fill Rate rising from about 40% to over 90%.

He cautioned that the gains must be consolidated calling for further work to strengthen the health commodity security system, particularly by making the Logistics Management Information System interoperable with other government systems.

This, he noted, would strengthen the quality and use of data in line with the Government’s broader pillar of digitisation.