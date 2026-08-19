Visa Dolphins’ Nadia Wachira sets sights on glory ahead of National Junior Championships in Nanyuki

Excitement is reaching a fever pitch within the Visa Dolphins Swim Club camp as young swimming sensation Nadia Wachira Wangechi locks in for the upcoming Kenya Aquatics National Junior Swimming Championships.

The high-stakes two-day national showcase, hosted at St Christopher’s School in Nanyuki, brings together approximately 50 elite clubs and the country’s most promising young aquatic talent.

Amidst a fiercely competitive field, all eyes will be fixed on Wachira as she prepares to take on a grueling program featuring seven distinct events.

Following intensive high-performance training blocks, confidence within the Visa Dolphins camp remains sky-high. Known for her remarkable speed, stamina, and competitive grit, Wachira heads into the championship carrying the hopes of her club and supporters.

Coaches and teammates have rallied behind her, banking on her discipline and stellar technical execution to make waves against Kenya’s best junior racers.

Beyond individual glory, the Nanyuki championships serve as a critical performance benchmark. With upcoming regional assignments, such as the Africa Aquatics Zone III Championships, looming on the calendar, strong displays this weekend could pave the way for broader national team contention.