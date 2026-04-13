AfricaLocal News

Kenya advances push for global diplomatic hub status

Mudavadi says UN comparative study guides reform of Kenya's diplomatic framework

Eric Biegon
By Eric Biegon
2 Min Read
Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi met Dr. Ida Odinga, Kenya’s Ambassador to UNEP, upon receiving a comparative report on diplomatic privileges across UN duty stations, marking progress in strengthening Kenya’s standing as a global diplomatic hub. Photo/Courtesy

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi has directed all relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies to expedite the implementation of reforms aimed at strengthening Kenya’s diplomatic framework.

The directive follows the presentation of a comparative study report on the administration of diplomatic privileges and immunities at United Nations duty stations, which Mudavadi said will inform alignment with international best practices and enhance service delivery to the diplomatic community.

Speaking after a meeting with the inter-agency team formed to undertake a comparative study of diplomatic privileges and immunities at major UN duty stations in Geneva, Vienna, New York, and Washington, D.C., Mudavadi noted that as the UN expands its presence in Nairobi, streamlining administrative processes and improving efficiency will be essential in establishing Kenya as a preferred destination for diplomacy and multilateral engagement.

“We will leverage these insights to align with international best practices, enhance service delivery to the diplomatic community, and reinforce Nairobi’s role as the only UN Headquarters in the Global South,” he stated.

Preparations are already underway for the first Diplomatic Conference on privileges and immunities, scheduled for June 2026, which is expected to solidify Kenya’s leadership in global diplomatic governance.

The reform process is being coordinated through an inter-agency framework led by Ambassador Daniel Wambura, involving key institutions such as the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Kenya Revenue Authority, State Department for Immigration, Kenya Airports Authority, National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), and the Diplomatic Police Unit.

Education official fraudulently creates ghost school, siphons funds
KBC journalist elected KENSJA President
WHO launches first-ever guidelines on meningitis diagnosis, treatment, care
Stolen AK-47 rifle recovered after tip-off in Kabete

Other officials present included Ida Odinga, Kenya’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Chief of Staff Joseph Busiega, Ambassador Josphat Maikara, Director General for Political and Diplomatic Affairs Evelyn Cheluget, Director General for Immigration Dr. Rose Koros from JKIA, and Dr. Resila Onyango, Commandant of the Diplomatic Police Unit.

I saw my life flash before my eyes; Westgate attack chilling account
Muthama: Budget cuts shouldn’t affect health, education
Education PS wants part of pending bills for public varsities waived
WHO dispatches medical supplies worth Ksh9.7M to counties ahead of short rains
IG Koome holds talks with World Bank transport specialists 
Share This Article
Previous Article Rundgren triumphs in Nanyuki as race for grand finale intensifies
Next Article Limo denies Muigua Winston Churchill three-peat
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Wandayi denies approving controversial fuel import as investigation deepens
Business Local Business
Limo denies Muigua Winston Churchill three-peat
Golf Sports
Rundgren triumphs in Nanyuki as race for grand finale intensifies
Golf Sports
Mwathi Gicheru and Belinda Wanjiru  win Kabete junior Open
Golf Sports

You May also Like

Local News

Individuals exploiting insecurity for personal gain – Murkomen

Local NewsNEWS

Diplomats urge Kenya to address human rights concerns

Local News

Murkomen constitutes panel to pick new NCIC leadership

AfricaLocal News

CDF Ogolla attends 13th EAC Armed Forces command post exercise Ushirikiano Imara 2023

Show More