Kenya advances push for global diplomatic hub status

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi has directed all relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies to expedite the implementation of reforms aimed at strengthening Kenya’s diplomatic framework.

The directive follows the presentation of a comparative study report on the administration of diplomatic privileges and immunities at United Nations duty stations, which Mudavadi said will inform alignment with international best practices and enhance service delivery to the diplomatic community.

Speaking after a meeting with the inter-agency team formed to undertake a comparative study of diplomatic privileges and immunities at major UN duty stations in Geneva, Vienna, New York, and Washington, D.C., Mudavadi noted that as the UN expands its presence in Nairobi, streamlining administrative processes and improving efficiency will be essential in establishing Kenya as a preferred destination for diplomacy and multilateral engagement.

“We will leverage these insights to align with international best practices, enhance service delivery to the diplomatic community, and reinforce Nairobi’s role as the only UN Headquarters in the Global South,” he stated.

Preparations are already underway for the first Diplomatic Conference on privileges and immunities, scheduled for June 2026, which is expected to solidify Kenya’s leadership in global diplomatic governance.

The reform process is being coordinated through an inter-agency framework led by Ambassador Daniel Wambura, involving key institutions such as the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Kenya Revenue Authority, State Department for Immigration, Kenya Airports Authority, National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), and the Diplomatic Police Unit.

Other officials present included Ida Odinga, Kenya’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Chief of Staff Joseph Busiega, Ambassador Josphat Maikara, Director General for Political and Diplomatic Affairs Evelyn Cheluget, Director General for Immigration Dr. Rose Koros from JKIA, and Dr. Resila Onyango, Commandant of the Diplomatic Police Unit.