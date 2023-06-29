Four members of one family on Wednesday night perished in a fire incident at Boiman village in Nyandarua west in a suspected arson attack.

Among those who died in the inferno include an 85 year old granny, her daughter aged 36 and two grandchildren aged 10 and 5.

John Mwangi, son to the deceased said that they heard screams from the home and rushed to save the family.

The three-bedroom house is reported to have been locked from outside making it difficult for the four to escape.

Residents are now calling on security officers to investigate the matter.