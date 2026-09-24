Kenya calls for permanent African representation on UN Security Council

Kenya has called for reform of the UN Security Council to give Africa equitable and permanent representation, with all the prerogatives and privileges of permanent membership.

In his address at the General Debate of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, President William Ruto noted that Africa must have a meaningful voice in the decisions that shape global peace and security.

He highlighted that the United Nations has transformed the world by advancing peace, self-determination and human progress.

However, he noted that the UN has also fallen short of its promise as conflicts persist saying international law is applied inconsistently and inequality remains embedded in the institutions meant to uphold sovereign equality.

Similarly, Ruto noted that the international financial architecture must also be reformed stressing that development cannot remain most expensive for the countries that need investment most, while debt service crowds out classrooms, healthcare and opportunity.

“Developing countries need greater access to affordable, long-term capital, guarantees and risk-sharing instruments to finance their development,” Ruto said.

The Head of State said reform must be matched by responsibility urging governments to manage debt prudently, strengthen institutions, deepen domestic capital markets as well as fight corruption.

“Governments must manage debt prudently, strengthen institutions, deepen domestic capital markets, honour contracts and confront corruption without equivocation,” said Ruto.

Additionally Ruto said Africa was not seeking charity or special treatment, but a fair opportunity and a meaningful role in shaping the global system.

“Africa does not seek charity or special treatment. We seek a fair opportunity and a meaningful voice in shaping our common future,” he said.

The call comes as UN member states continue intergovernmental negotiations on Security Council reform with African countries pressing for permanent and non-permanent seats for the continent as part of a broader reform of the Council.

“We must build a global system where every nation has a voice, every people has a stake and every child has a future,” Ruto added.

The UN General Assembly’s 81st session is running from 8 September 2026 to 7 September 2027, under the theme ‘Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations That Delivers for All.’