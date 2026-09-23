Quickmart announces plans to list 100% of ordinary shares on NSE

Sokoni Retail Kenya Limited, owner of Kenya’s second largest retailer Quickmart has announced plans to list 100% of its ordinary shares in the supermarkt chain on the Nairobi Security Exchange by end of this month.

The retailer says it has already filed its draft information memorandum and submitted its application to the CMA and NSE for approval and admission on the Main Investment Market Segment of NSE.

SRKL is proposing to sell 2 billion of its ordinary shares in Quickmart which is equivalent to 50% of the issued ordinary share capital of the retailer by way of an offer for sale.

According to Quickmart Chief Executive Officer Peter Kang’iri, the listing marks an important milestone for the retailer as its seeks to strengthen its footprint across the country.

“Listing on the NSE will give Kenyans the opportunity to own a share of a business they already shop in, while raising our profile with suppliers and partners as we continue to deliver on our growth strategy. We are proud of what our teams have built and excited about the opportunities that lie ahead,” said Kang’iri.

SRKL says if the over-allotment option is exercised in full, it’s remaining shareholding would reduce to approximately 42.5%.

“The proposed Listing represents a natural next step in that journey. It will broaden ownership of the Company, introduce a public free float and enable Kenyan and other eligible investors to participate in Quickmart’s future growth. The existing shareholder group intends to retain a substantial interest in the Company following the Offer, reflecting our continued confidence in the Company and its long-term prospects,” said Martha Osier, Partner at Adenia Partners who are also investors in the retailer.

The offer targets retail investors and institutional investors in Kenya, investors in East African Community Partner States and foreign investors in other markets.

As at 30 June 2026, the Quickmart had borrowings of Ksh 6.8 million and cash and cash equivalents and short

term deposits amounting to Ksh 700.2 million, representing a net cash position, excluding lease liabilities, of Ksh 0.7 billion, and net assets of Ksh 1.9 billion.

SBG Securities Limited and Stanbic Bank Kenya Limited have been appointed as lead transcation advisers while Dyer and Blair Investment Bank Limited is the co-placing agent.