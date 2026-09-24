NACADA seizes thousands of bottles of illicit liquor in Nandi county crackdown

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), in a multi-agency operation conducted this morning, seized thousands of bottles of suspected second-generation liquor and uncustomary goods in Kapsabet Township, Nandi Central Sub-County.

The operation, carried out alongside officers from Kapsabet Police Station, targeted premises suspected of dealing in counterfeit and illicit alcohol. The crackdown forms part of ongoing efforts to rid the county of illegal brews blamed for rising cases of alcohol abuse and related health complications.

At Shazton Hotel store near Canaan Market, authorities seized 49 cartons of Kingdom Vodka, each containing 24 bottles of 200ml, alongside 10 cartons of John’s X5 Gin with 24 bottles of 200ml each. In a separate raid at Whispers Guest House and Restaurant, officers recovered 118 cartons of Kingdom Vodka, plus 47 additional pieces of the same brand packed in a sack.

In total, the operation netted 4,008 bottles of Kingdom Vodka and 240 bottles of John’s X5 Gin. Two suspects, aged 27 and 28, were arrested at the two premises and are expected to be arraigned in court to face relevant charges, including violations under the Excise Act and dealings in uncustomed goods. The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has been roped in to pursue tax-related offenses.

Speaking during the operation, NACADA Board Director Benjamin Kuttoh reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to dismantling illicit liquor networks. “The Authority continues to carry out intelligence-led, multi-agency operations against counterfeiters,” Kuttoh said. “I call on the public to keep volunteering information that will help rid society of criminal elements profiteering from this trade.”

Authorities warned that the operation is far from over, noting that similar crackdowns will continue across Nandi County and beyond. Residents were urged to cooperate with security agencies by reporting suspicious activities, as the government tightens its grip on the multi-million-shilling illicit alcohol trade that continues to endanger lives, particularly among the youth.

The seized consignment was secured as evidence pending further legal processes.