County News

NACADA seizes thousands of bottles of illicit liquor in Nandi county crackdown

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), in a multi-agency operation conducted this morning, seized thousands of bottles of suspected second-generation liquor and uncustomary goods in Kapsabet Township, Nandi Central Sub-County.

The operation, carried out alongside officers from Kapsabet Police Station, targeted premises suspected of dealing in counterfeit and illicit alcohol. The crackdown forms part of ongoing efforts to rid the county of illegal brews blamed for rising cases of alcohol abuse and related health complications.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

At Shazton Hotel store near Canaan Market, authorities seized 49 cartons of Kingdom Vodka, each containing 24 bottles of 200ml, alongside 10 cartons of John’s X5 Gin with 24 bottles of 200ml each. In a separate raid at Whispers Guest House and Restaurant, officers recovered 118 cartons of Kingdom Vodka, plus 47 additional pieces of the same brand packed in a sack.

In total, the operation netted 4,008 bottles of Kingdom Vodka and 240 bottles of John’s X5 Gin. Two suspects, aged 27 and 28, were arrested at the two premises and are expected to be arraigned in court to face relevant charges, including violations under the Excise Act and dealings in uncustomed goods. The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has been roped in to pursue tax-related offenses.

Speaking during the operation, NACADA Board Director Benjamin Kuttoh reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to dismantling illicit liquor networks. “The Authority continues to carry out intelligence-led, multi-agency operations against counterfeiters,” Kuttoh said. “I call on the public to keep volunteering information that will help rid society of criminal elements profiteering from this trade.”

Authorities warned that the operation is far from over, noting that similar crackdowns will continue across Nandi County and beyond. Residents were urged to cooperate with security agencies by reporting suspicious activities, as the government tightens its grip on the multi-million-shilling illicit alcohol trade that continues to endanger lives, particularly among the youth.

Teen mothers in Nyamira and Homa Bay unite to rebuild their dreams
Victims of human wildlife conflict to be compensated
Kenya Space Agency issues caution on potential space debris re-entry
Elderly to benefit from Hass Group’s donation to Mama Ibado Charity

The seized consignment was secured as evidence pending further legal processes.

Govt to launch Presidential Innovation Award (Youth Edition)
Clinical trial for oral treatment against Kala-azar enters phase II
Call to end stigma against intersex children in Busia
Leaders raise alarm over rise in violence against women
EACC CEO elected to AAACA Executive Committee
Share This Article
Previous Article Schneider Electric concludes innovation summit in UAE
Next Article UN Chief calls for restraint as fighting escalates in Northern Ethiopia
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Morocco Calls for Firm Action on Armed Groups and Drives Vision for African Solidarity
International News
The quiet majority for human rights
OPINIONS
U.S. issues security alert over Tigray, Afar in Ethiopia
Africa County News
Trump reveals millions of dollars’ worth of share deals in big tech and AI
Business International Business

You May also Like

County NewsNEWS

EACC set to host Ethics and Integrity Conference

County NewsNEWS

DCI arraigns suspect over Ksh11 M SHA fraud

County NewsNEWS

US alumni urged to apply skills, networks for Kenya’s transformation

County NewsNEWS

At least 700 people arrested during Monday’s protests

Show More