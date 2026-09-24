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UN Chief calls for restraint as fighting escalates in Northern Ethiopia

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
2 Min Read
UN Secretary-General António Guterres //PHOTO: Courtesy

The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has called on warring parties in Ethiopia to exercise maximum restraint and immediate de-escalation of tensions following renewed fighting in the northern Tigray region.

The latest escalation on September 23, 2026, has raised concerns over a possible broader conflict in the region.

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In his statement delivered by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, Guterres, the UN Chief expressed grave concern over the rapidly deteriorating situation, including reports that Tigrayan forces had seized and occupied the airports in Mekelle, Axum and Shire.

The UN chief also raised concern over intensified fighting in and around Tigray and the spread of hostilities into neighbouring areas.

“The Secretary-General calls on all parties to exercise maximum restraint, immediately de-escalate tensions, protect civilians, ensure safe and unhindered access for humanitarian partners to reach those in need, and avoid actions that could lead to a broader and more devastating conflict,” read the statement.

Guterres reiterated his support to efforts by the African Union, including the engagement of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

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He called for parties to resume talks in good faith under the framework of the Pretoria Agreement which brought an end to the 2020–2022 conflict in Tigray.

 

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ByChristine Muchira
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Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
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