Kenya calls for stronger global cooperation on women, peace, security agenda

Kenya has called for stronger global cooperation and practical action to advance the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda.

Speaking at a side event held on the margins of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary, Roseline Njogu stressed that women must be recognized not only as beneficiaries of peace but as essential leaders and partners in building sustainable security.

Njogu was the chief guest at the Women, Peace and Security Chiefs of Defence Network (WPS CHODs), held at the Kenya’s Permanent Mission to the UN in New York which brought together Military Attaches from more than 40 countries.

The event, co-chaired by Major General Rugendo, was convened under the theme, Inclusive Security: Strengthening Operations Through Gender Awareness.

The meeting sought to raise awareness of the WPS CHODs Network, invite more United Nations Member States to join, and advance Kenya’s priorities during its one-year chairmanship of the Network: expanding membership and enhancing operational effectiveness through gender awareness.

Kenya assumed the chairmanship of the global Network on 26 June 2026, succeeding Ireland.

The chairmanship, held by Kenya’s Chief of the Defence Forces, General Charles Kahariri, places Kenya at the forefront of efforts to integrate the Women, Peace and Security agenda into defence policy, military training, leadership, planning and operations.

Kenya will hand over the position to the Philippines in June 2027.

In her remarks, Njogu said United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 continues to provide an important framework for ensuring women’s full, equal and meaningful participation in conflict prevention, peacebuilding, peacekeeping and decision-making.

“Women are not merely beneficiaries of peace and security; they are also essential actors, leaders and partners in shaping sustainable peace and security,” she said.

The PS highlighted Kenya’s commitment to inclusion, noting that the Constitution of Kenya places inclusiveness among the country’s national values and principles of governance.

She further noted that Kenya is implementing its third National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security for the 2025–2029 period, which focuses on participation, protection, prevention, and relief and recovery.

PS Njogu also cited ongoing efforts to increase women’s representation in the Kenya Defence Forces, National Police Service and other security institutions. She said the Ministry of Defence has strengthened gender mainstreaming reinforcing the integration of gender perspectives in military leadership, training and operations.

The WPS CHODs Network was established in 2017 to provide senior military leaders with a platform to share lessons, promote good practice and address institutional barriers to implementing the WPS agenda. It currently brings together about 60 members, including UN Member States, the African Union and the United Nations.

Njogu said Kenya’s leadership of the Network presents an opportunity to deepen cooperation among defence institutions, learn from international best practice and build more responsive, representative and effective security forces.

She urged more countries to join the Network and committed Kenya to advancing inclusive security through sustained partnership and strategic military leadership.