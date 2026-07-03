Kenya, China deepen bilateral trade as commodity exhibition kicks off in Nairobi

Kenyan enterprises are expected to ink business deals with their Chinese counterparts during the 3rd China-Kenya International Commodity Exhibition in Nairobi.

The expo, which has brought together at least 100 enterprises from Kenya and China, is expected to create a strategic platform for business partnerships, distributorships, technology transfer and investment.

Shandong Chamber of Commerce in Kenya President Zhang Dong said the event demonstrates deepening economic partnership between Kenya and China.

“This exhibition is more than a display of products. It is a bridge connecting businesses, industries and people. Kenya continues to be one of East Africa’s most important commercial gateways, while China remains committed to strengthening practical trade cooperation, investment and technology exchange that supports Kenya’s economic transformation,” said Dong.

According to Dong, the event also offers local enterprises an opportunity to secure direct access to manufacturers from Linyi City, which is one of China’s leading industrial and wholesale trading centres.

“Business relationships are built through trust and direct engagement. Through the dedicated business matchmaking sessions taking place during exhibition, we expected to see new distributorship agreements, investment partnerships and long-term commercial collaborations that will benefit enterprises from both countries,” he added.

Kenya National Farmers’ Federation (KENAFF) Project Officer Enock Mutai said access to modern agricultural machinery and technologies remain critical to improving competitiveness of Kenyan farmers.

“Mechanisation is essential if Kenya is to transform its agricultural sector. This exhibition gives farmers, cooperatives and agribusinesses an opportunity to engage directly with manufacturers of modern farm equipment, irrigation technologies and agro-processing solutions that can improve productivity, reduce post-harvest losses and increase farmers’ incomes,” he noted.

Over 90 manufacturers and exporters from Linyi City in Shandong Province are attending the expo, which is showcasing various products including household commodities, consumer goods, construction materials, industrial machinery, automotive products, agricultural equipment, livestock technologies and green energy solutions.