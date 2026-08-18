Duale highlights key reforms at 2026 Kenya Health Summit

Cabinet Secretary for Health Adan Duale has highlighted key health sector reforms being implemented by the Government to advance Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Kenya.

Speaking during the 2026 Kenya Health Summit at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), held under the theme, ‘Reforms Delivered, Health as a Right,’ Cabinet Secretary Adan Duale noted that government is prioritising health financing, digital health, specialised care, access to health products, maternal and newborn health, and workforce development.

The two-day Summit brings together national and county governments, the private sector, development partners, health professionals, leaders and citizens to take stock of our health transformation and chart the next phase of delivering Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Duale said, through the Ksh9.6 billion National Equipment Service Programme (NESP), 862 specialised medical equipment units have been deployed to 251 facilities across 44 counties, bringing specialised services closer to communities and reducing unnecessary referrals.

Similarly, he said the Digital Health Agency has distributed more than 42,000 devices, powering Taifa Care, electronic medical records, biometric verification and real-time SHA claims processing.

“The Social Health Authority (SHA) has onboarded 32.3 million Kenyans, with more than 10,000 facilities accredited to provide services,” he said.

Further, CS Duale remarked that Ksh10 billion has been invested in recapitalising KEMSA, helping raise the order fill rate from 35 per cent to 95 percent and strengthening the availability of essential medicines and medical commodities.

According to Duale, the government through the Every Woman Every Newborn Everywhere (EWENE) programme, is accelerating efforts to prevent avoidable deaths, while the recruitment of 5,000 additional nurses and midwives will strengthen frontline maternity and newborn care.

He noted that, over the past four years, 24,573 healthcare interns have also been deployed across all 47 counties, while 7,414 UHC staff have transitioned to permanent and pensionable terms from 1 July 2026, supported by Ksh8.94 billion.

Duale said the Summit provides an important platform to assess progress, confront remaining gaps and accelerate reforms across health financing, primary and community health care, human resources, health products, digital health, health security and specialised and referral services.

“Our shared goal is to build a health system that is accessible, affordable, accountable and responsive to the needs of every Kenyan,” noted Duale.

The summit was attended by Deputy President Prof. Kithure Kindiki, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi, Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula and United Nations Resident Coordinator Garry Conille.

Also in attendance were Cabinet Secretaries Ali Hassan Joho, Alice Wahome, Julius Ogamba, Hanna Cheptumo, Alfred Mutua, Opiyo Wandayi, Salim Mvurya and Eng. Eric Mugaa, as well as Attorney General Dorcas Agik.

Governors led by Council of Governors Chairperson and Governor Wajir County Ahmed Abdullahi and COG Health Committee Chairperson and Mombasa County Governor Abdulswamad Nathif, host Governor Johnson Sakaja, Health Committee Chairpersons from both Houses Dr. James Nyikal (National Assembly) and Sen. Jackson Mandago (Senate), alongside members of the diplomatic corps, development partners, senior government officials from both levels of government and representatives from the private sector.